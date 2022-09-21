Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Kevin Durant defends Nets trade request by preaching accountability
For the first time since requesting a trade, Kevin Durant spoke publicly at Brooklyn Nets Media Day ahead of the 2022-23 season. After a drama-filled offseason, fans weren’t sure that they’d get to see Kevin Durant (or Kyrie Irving) suit up in a Brooklyn Nets jersey again. Durant requested a trade on June 30, and nearly three months later, the 33-year-old spoke publicly for the first time at Media Day.
Dallas Mavericks most immediate need remains the same
When the Dallas Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson in free agency this summer, they lost more than a key scorer, they lost a ball handler. Months later as the Mavs set to kick off training camp tomorrow, ball handler remains their biggest need. While the top two ball-handlers are set, the...
