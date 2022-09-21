ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Eric Fairman: Case moving forward for former teacher, coach facing charges

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — After 11 boys between the ages of 10 and 12 years old came forward and accused their baseball coach, Eric Fairman, of sexually abusing them, Fairman finally went before a judge.

At his preliminary hearing today, he and his defense attorney decided to waive the charges against him. This means the case is moving forward to trial.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to be, can the commonwealth prove beyond a reasonable doubt the charges of the sexual allegations?” Fairman’s defense attorney, Chuck Porter, said.

If Fairman had insisted on having a hearing today, many of the alleged victims would have had to testify.

“Eric also didn’t want to have all of these young men come in here and testify. It’s a traumatic thing for them to have to come in and testify, and be subject to cross-examination,” Porter added.

beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Arrested in Drug Bust Friday Morning In Beaver Falls

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver Falls Police in cooperation with the Beaver County ESU and the PA Attorney General’s Office , executed a search warrant at 3509 6th Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022. Samory T. McCloud of Beaver Falls and Detroit Michigan was arrested. Upon searching the...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Armstrong County man accused of raping 16-year-old faces multiple felony charges

An Armstrong County man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of raping a 16-year-old, according to state police. Zachary William Baum, 24, of the 100 block of Belltop Drive in Cadogan Township was charged with felony counts of rape, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and corruption of a minor along with counts of stalking, making terroristic threats, indecent assault and unlawful restraint.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
