King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
