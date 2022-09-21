ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Wesley Muhammad, Brother Obie & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show

By Carl Nelson
Author Dr. Wesley Muhammad will discuss some of the misconceptions associated with the assassination of Malcolm X. Before we hear from Brother Wesley, Brother Obie, and a panel will explain how Mass incarceration feeds into the Prison Industrial Complex. We’ll start the program with Human Rights and Businessman-Activist, Sinclair Skinner. Sinclair will preview this week’s Black Block Chain Summit, set for Howard University.

