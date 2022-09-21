ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

DMclemons
4d ago

It seems that dangerous criminals have more rights than law abiding citizens.how can we feel safe when you never know who's lurking around the corner.repeat offenders specially dangerous should be behind bars.what would the Judge be thinking?.my thought would be more scrutiny when appointing them and they should be held accountable for harming anyone after their quick release.

Wlisa
4d ago

Sarno has been saying this for a few years. So many out on BAIL. do the same thing while on bail. then get bail again??? THESE JUDGES need a dictionary. Bail is supposed to be revoked. if they can't behave while on bail, keep them there. WE are sick of this. wait till a judge let's the wrong repeat offender out. and they harm someone. LAWSUIT. And what's up with the D.A.???

Arraignment held for suspects in Longmeadow house break-in

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from New York are facing several charges after being arrested for breaking into a house in Longmeadow over the weekend. It all happened Saturday around 8 p.m. Longmeadow Police told us the family called 911, said they were not home, and that their security cameras picked up two masked men walking around their home.
Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun

East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Town by Town: climate week, Sen. Velis security funding, Springfield Day at Big E.
Town by Town: climate week, Sen. Velis security funding, Springfield Day at Big E

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Southwick, Easthampton, and West Springfield. Beginning this past Saturday and running through Friday, the Pioneer Valley Library Collaborative is presenting Climate Preparedness Week in Southwick. Free and open to residents of any town, Climate Preparedness Week offers a...
Therapist Convicted Of Misconduct With Patient

A Western Massachusetts physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient. The female victim was getting treatment for a neck injury suffered in a car crash at Cooley Dickinson Hospital Rehabilitation Services in Northampton. Prosecutors say 42-year-old Edward Kostek, who is from South Hadley, touched her inappropriately...
Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2. Police said that the fire has since been extinguished...
New York men arrested for breaking and entering a Longmeadow home

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two New York men have been arrested for Breaking and Entering a home on Converse Street in Longmeadow Saturday night. Longmeadow Police told Western Mass News that officers responded to the home before 8:00 after receiving a call on people breaking into the house with masks on from the residents, who were alerted by security cameras.
Brothers Get Life In Prison For 2019 Pittsfield Murder

I've said it before and I'll say it again, Berkshire County. It's not often that REAL justice gets served, but every so often, the scales of justice weigh heavily in the prosecution's favor. Of course, nothing will bring back the deceased, Jaden Salois, but the outcome should help bring some...
Diocese of Springfield adds extra collections to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Diocese of Springfield is taking action to help the people of Puerto Rico overcome a devastating hurricane. Bishop William Byrne requested the parishes that make up the Archdiocese hold special collections this weekend and next weekend to support those in need after hurricane Fiona caused widespread destruction on the island.
