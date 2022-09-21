Kick off fall with Oktoberfest on the Plaza

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you looking for a way to officially start to celebrate the fall season?

How about Oktoberfest on the Plaza?

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley has plenty planned for this Saturday, September 24.

The Plaza on Market in Downtown Wheeling will be packed with food vendors sharing traditional German dishes and drinks. That’s in addition to all the local restaurants you can stop at for a bite to eat.

While you enjoy some food you can listen to live music, like a traditional polka band at 3:00 p.m. Local band Zane Run will perform at 5:00 p.m. followed by JukeBox.

Throughout the evening craft vendors will be available for some shopping.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley hopes people use this as a chance to come together and support their mission. All proceeds go to their “Raised Here. Stays Here” campaign.

The world’s a little bit upside down right now and we fix that by coming together as a community. So, Oktoberfest is a good opportunity for people to come out and celebrate what we have here in the Ohio Valley and that’s each other and community. Jessica Rine, Executive Director

Oktoberfest on the Plaza is this Saturday, September 24th from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Plaza on Market in Downtown Wheeling.

Kids activities will be available from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

General admission is free and guests who are over 21-years-old can purchase wristbands to enjoy craft and domestic beers.

