MLB
Pujols first Latino to reach 700 HRs
In hitting his 699th and 700th home runs at Dodger Stadium on Friday night, Albert Pujols became the fourth player in the 700-homer club, joining Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron and Babe Ruth. That also makes Pujols the first Latino player to reach the mark -- doing so during Hispanic Heritage...
MLB
This guy is an 'expert' ... in giving up homers to Albert Pujols
Ryan Dempster saw it all as a pitcher over his 16 Major League seasons. He played for five teams (the Marlins, Reds, Cubs, Rangers and Red Sox) and faced some of the game’s greatest hitters. Few, however, gave him more trouble than Albert Pujols. He’s not alone in that...
MLB
Pujols, 'for the fans,' not upset fan kept HR No. 700 ball
With Albert Pujols and Aaron Judge both barreling toward historic home runs, there’s been plenty of discourse surrounding what the proper restitution is for returning a historic baseball. • Pujols lets emotions flow after joining 700 Home Run Club. In fact, September has already featured two examples of fans...
MLB
Maris' family following Judge on HR pursuit
NEW YORK -- Kevin Maris, the son of the late Yankees slugger Roger Maris, said recently he was having an “awesome time” at Yankee Stadium watching the home run chase involving Aaron Judge, who was one home run shy of tying the American League record set by Maris in 1961 entering Sunday's game.
MLB
Rizzo part of big day for playoff-hungry Yanks
NEW YORK -- More than 47,000 fans came to Yankee Stadium Saturday hoping to witness Aaron Judge make history. Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game, but Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres and Oswaldo Cabrera all went deep in a 7-5 win over the Red Sox, as the Yankees received contributions from some players who could be keys to their success come October.
MLB
Bizarro world: Yankees fans chant 'Let's go Red Sox'
NEW YORK -- With his team trying to stage a rally in the top of the ninth at Yankee Stadium down by two runs, Red Sox manager Alex Cora almost couldn’t believe what he was seeing and hearing. “Let’s go, Red Sox. Let’s go, Red Sox,” is what Cora...
MLB
How good has Adley been? Here's how ...
This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver’s Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Every time Adley Rutschman steps on the field, he’s setting a career first, cozying up with Orioles legends or etching his name into the history books.
MLB
Yanks win rain-shortened game with Judge stranded on deck
NEW YORK -- The next spot due to bat in the Yankees' lineup belonged to Aaron Judge, a compelling reason to brave the deluge that pounded Yankee Stadium when play halted on Sunday evening. Most of the crowd remained, time frozen at the end of the sixth inning, hoping Mother Nature would grant a window for one more crack at history.
MLB
'It's all Javy': Báez embraces villain role in Chicago
CHICAGO -- The Tigers have enjoyed playing spoiler here this weekend for the White Sox dwindling chances in the American League Central race. But that’s nothing compared to how much Javier Báez enjoys playing the villain. “I feel like he plays better when he gets booed,” teammate Riley...
MLB
Rookie Detmers embracing challenge of late September ball
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a solid rookie season for lefty Reid Detmers, who threw a no-hitter against the Rays on May 10 and an immaculate inning against the Rangers on July 31, but he's learning how to pitch late in September for the first time in his career. Detmers struggled...
MLB
Brown 'continues to get better,' takes Mets' co-aces deep
OAKLAND -- As Seth Brown’s early-season slump prolonged into May, A’s manager Mark Kotsay pulled the outfielder into his office for a discussion about shifting to more of an opposite-field approach at the plate. Kotsay’s message to Brown, who was hitting .158 through his first 34 games of...
MLB
Suarez's solid outing backed by two superstars
MINNEAPOLIS -- Left-hander José Suarez turned it around after consecutive subpar outings with a strong start against the Twins and was backed by a familiar duo, as superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani both had big days at the plate. Suarez debuted a new slider and allowed two runs...
MLB
LA bats perk up behind Kershaw for win No. 105
LOS ANGELES -- Outside of a couple of late rallies, it hasn’t been a week the Dodgers have come to expect. Los Angeles dropped two against Arizona, but it could’ve easily been worse if the bats didn’t come to life late in two games. That shaky performance carried over into a disappointing shutout loss to the Cardinals on Friday night.
MLB
Why LA was perfect place for Pujols' milestone
LOS ANGELES -- Everything about Albert Pujols hitting his 700th career home run on Friday night felt perfect. It was fitting that Pujols was wearing a Cardinals jersey at the time of the historic accomplishment. At the end of his career, Pujols’ No. 5 will undoubtedly be retired in St. Louis, and it would be shocking if they didn’t ultimately build him a statue.
MLB
Castellanos, Phils agree no rehab assignment is best course
PHILADELPHIA -- Nick Castellanos will not go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Phillies, which the club is hoping will happen sometime during next week’s series against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Interim manager Rob Thomson had previously mentioned it was possible that Castellanos could decline a rehab...
MLB
Wright's 20th 'W' puts his name among Braves greats
PHILADELPHIA -- It seemed fitting for Kyle Wright to secure his first 20-win season upon the same mound where he made his first career start. As the Braves right-hander etched this milestone win in a 6-3 victory over the Phillies on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, he showed how far he has come.
MLB
Young Guardians make history with AL Central title
ARLINGTON -- There’s been so much focus on how young the Guardians' roster is this season. So along with a typical champagne celebration, what’s more fitting than a pizza party for a young club that just clinched the American League Central?. Oscar Gonzalez and Cal Quantrill were bringing...
MLB
Lindor's on-field artistry shining through in '22
It was a few weeks before Francisco Lindor was traded from Cleveland to New York -- the kind of deal for a superstar player in his prime the Mets had once made for Mike Piazza -- when Lindor’s manager in Cleveland, Terry Francona, said this:. “Nobody likes having him...
MLB
In Giants debut, Miller delivers clutch relief outing
PHOENIX -- Nearly a full year had passed since Shelby Miller had taken a big league mound. It had been even longer (1,541 days, to be exact) since the right-hander had stepped on this particular hill -- the one at Chase Field, the site of some of his toughest moments in the Majors.
MLB
Alonso drives in 5 to become Mets' RBI king
OAKLAND -- When Max Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million deal to join the Mets last December, it brought him to an organization that he believed had the requisite talent to do something special. It also meant he would no longer have to face former NL East rival Pete Alonso,...
