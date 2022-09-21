LOS ANGELES -- Everything about Albert Pujols hitting his 700th career home run on Friday night felt perfect. It was fitting that Pujols was wearing a Cardinals jersey at the time of the historic accomplishment. At the end of his career, Pujols’ No. 5 will undoubtedly be retired in St. Louis, and it would be shocking if they didn’t ultimately build him a statue.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO