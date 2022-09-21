ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Replacing Pro Bowl With Flag Football Game, Other Competitions

NFL replacing Pro Bowl with flag football game, other competitions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Say so long to the Pro Bowl and hello to “The Pro Bowl Games.”. The NFL is replacing its all-star exhibition with a flag football game and multi-day skills competition between AFC and...
NFL
