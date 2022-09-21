Read full article on original website
Common Council continues to propose legislation regarding convenience stores
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Last month, the Utica common council extended a moratorium on new smoke shops and convenience stores in the city. However, this would only Last 90 days. Eyewitness News spoke with Councilman at Large Frank DiBrango about the developments that have been made in creating a permanent solution.
$5 million sale in Skaneateles: See 164 home sales in Onondaga County
164 home sales were registered this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 12 and Sep. 16. The most expensive sale was a multi-property home sale which included a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath waterfront Colonial (See photos); a 2-bedroom, 2-bath cottage (See photos) and vacant land. The total price for the three properties in the Town of Skaneateles was $5 million, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
Officials Pushing for Immediate Changes to New York Bail Reform
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents that have affected New Yorkers over the […]
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park
If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
Syracuse federal judge may strike down NY gun law; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 23)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 55; Low: 42. It’s time to break out the fleece. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Ed Morris has beautifully restored the historic house on Court Street in Syracuse. His goal was to make it “more lively” and its exterior lights and decorations have become very popular with the North Side community. (Photo courtesy of Ed Morris)
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Oswego County Health Department Needs Your Help!
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continues to focus on public health and is looking for input from those people it serves. It has created an anonymous survey to collect information about community health from the public. The health department is looking at bringing back programs it...
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
Home preparations for winter to save on heating bills
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Winter is right around the corner, and there are certain things you can do to save money on your heating bill. When preparing your home for winter it’s important to make sure that your windows and doors are properly sealed so heat does not escape.
Schuyler Lake man charged with 9 counts of forgery
SCHUYLER LAKE, N.Y. -- A Schuyler Lake man was arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of a forged instrument following an investigation by the Otsego County Sherriff's Office. Ashraf Moussa, 50, is accused of utilizing forged Department of Motor Vehicles documents and licensures to buy and sell vehicles...
Unprecedented level of toxins found in Owasco Lake; what you need to know
UPDATE– As of Thursday morning, the level of toxins detected in the City of Auburn’s raw water from Owasco Lake decreased. There were still no toxins detected in the drinking water. Tests only show a point in time and the Cayuga County Health Department is still urging residents to take the precautions below. AUBURN, N.Y. […]
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 4-10
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10. Four food services failed their inspections: Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool Lakeside Vista, Marietta Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical […]
More than 50 food trucks roll into New York State Fairgrounds this weekend
It’s been less than a month since the 2022 New York State Fair ended, but there’s already another opportunity to grab all the grub you want at the fairgrounds. More than 50 food trucks will roll into spots in and around Chevy Court and the Center of Progress on Saturday for the annual Fall Fest sponsored by the Syracuse Food Truck Association. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 24). Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance online or at the gate.
New Berlin Woman Charged With DWI in Otsego County
A New Berlin woman is facing charges after a traffic stop in the Town of Pittsfield. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Amy L. Schermerhorn was stopped and an investigation determined she was driving in an intoxicated condition. She was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Operating a Motor...
Longtime Syracuse fast-food restaurant closes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A fast-food restaurant that has served patrons in one of Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods for decades has closed. The Burger King at 700 S. Salina St. on the city’s South Side shut down a little more than a week ago and its sign has been removed. A note on the door says the location “is closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Man faces several charges, issued 30+ tickets for taking Syracuse cops on 2 car chases
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was charged and issued more than 30 tickets after he took police on two chases in two hours on Thursday, police said. John Parker, 37, ran a red light in a Nissan Altima at about 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of East Washington Street and North Townsend Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Jackpot! Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York
Jackpot! Someone in New York is a millionaire after hitting the Mega Millions jackpot. One second-prize ticket for the September 20 Mega Millions drawing was sold in Brooklyn worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The winning numbers were:. 9-21-28-30-52 + 10. The ticket was purchased at ANSHA located at 6824 4thH Avenue...
Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
