Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel Maven
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Related
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Bicyclist Killed in Crash
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Pittsfield man riding his bicycle was struck by a pickup truck and killed last week. According to the District Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Richard A. Daly was struck near the intersection of Dalton and Hubbarde Avenues at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Daly's identity was not released by the DA until Monday.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
westernmassnews.com
Sunday night news update
In this update, a homicide investigation is underway in Springfield after two bodies were found inside a house on Maynard Street, two men from New York faced a judge this morning after being arrested for breaking and entering into a Longmeadow home over the weekend, and the Massachusetts branch of the Salvation Army is currently in Florida ready to respond as millions are preparing as Hurricane Ian strengthens and barrels towards the state. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: climate week, Sen. Velis security funding, Springfield Day at Big E
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Southwick, Easthampton, and West Springfield. Beginning this past Saturday and running through Friday, the Pioneer Valley Library Collaborative is presenting Climate Preparedness Week in Southwick. Free and open to residents of any town, Climate Preparedness Week offers a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: rebuilding from the ashes
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A well-known grocery store in Longmeadow and a scenic restaurant in Easthampton are making progress in rebuilding after fires tore through their businesses. Just days before Thanksgiving last year, a fire tore through a shopping plaza in Longmeadow, destroying several businesses, including the longstanding Armata’s Market.
WCVB
Bus fire on Massachusetts Turnpike causes major traffic jam on I-90 west
STURBRIDGE, Mass. — A bus fire on Interstate 90, also known as the Massachusetts Turnpike, has caused a lengthy traffic backup on the highway. State police and Sturbridge fire officials said the bus fire happened at about 11 a.m. Saturday on I-90 west near Mile Marker 78.2 in Sturbridge.
Two people homeless after Springfield mobile home fire
The Red Cross is assisting two people who were forced out of their Springfield mobile home by a fire early Monday morning.
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoFundMe shared for James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow, who died in I-91 crash
James Bowen Jr. was remembered as an “amazing light for so many.”. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported. Bowen was well known...
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2. Police said that the fire has since been extinguished...
westernmassnews.com
Salvation Army crews standing by to help with Hurricane Ian response
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hurricane Ian is barreling towards Florida and is expected to arrive in the next two days. Millions are preparing, with many in southwestern part of the state now being ordered to evacuate their homes ahead of the storm, which is expected to bring a potentially life-threatening storm surge this week.
westernmassnews.com
Diocese of Springfield adds extra collections to help Puerto Rico after recent hurricane
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Diocese of Springfield is taking action to help the people of Puerto Rico overcome a devastating hurricane. Bishop William Byrne requested the parishes that make up the Archdiocese hold special collections this weekend and next weekend to support those in need after hurricane Fiona caused widespread destruction on the island.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspects in Longmeadow house break-in
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men from New York are facing several charges after being arrested for breaking into a house in Longmeadow over the weekend. It all happened Saturday around 8 p.m. Longmeadow Police told us the family called 911, said they were not home, and that their security cameras picked up two masked men walking around their home.
westernmassnews.com
Dozens of vendors bringing creative items to The Big E’s Craft Common
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Lots of people go to The Big E for the food and entertainment, but it’s also a great place to go to find handmade crafts. Mary visited the Craft Common and spoke with some of this year’s vendors to learn more about some of the creative wares they brought to this year’s fair.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield house fire under investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An early morning house fire in Springfield is under investigation. According to officials, firefighters were called to the fire on Rest Way shortly before 2:30 a.m. Monday. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and out in about 30 minutes. Officials said two people...
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
Ever since The Big E opened this year they have seen a lot of traffic on the roads and a lot of foot traffic on the fairgrounds, even breaking attendance records on Saturday just midway through its run here in western Massachusetts. With only 7 more days left of The Big E this season people didn't let a little rain spoil their fun.
BEWARE: Traffic Congestion For Berkshire County This Weekend
It is the first weekend of fall here in the Berkshires. Lots of festivities happening everything from apple picking, to pumpkin patches, and even concerts! Concerts? In the cold? Yes one of the biggest events of the year in North Adams is this weekend and that can only mean one thing. TOURISM!
westernmassnews.com
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to garage fire in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a garage fire on Fairview Street in Greenfield Saturday night. Fire officials told Western Mass News crews responded after 8:00 p.m. A single-story garage, the attached greenhouse and their contents were a total loss. A car parked nearby the garage was also destroyed due to the radiating heat.
Several streets closed due to road race in Enfield
Several streets will be closed due to a road race being held in Enfield Saturday.
Comments / 0