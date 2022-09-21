In this update, a homicide investigation is underway in Springfield after two bodies were found inside a house on Maynard Street, two men from New York faced a judge this morning after being arrested for breaking and entering into a Longmeadow home over the weekend, and the Massachusetts branch of the Salvation Army is currently in Florida ready to respond as millions are preparing as Hurricane Ian strengthens and barrels towards the state. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO