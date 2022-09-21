Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
2 hurt in two-vehicle crash; 1 vehicle crashed into Loris-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries after two vehicles crashed near Loris Saturday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 66 and Daisy Road. HCFR said one of the vehicles hit a nearby home. Lanes of traffic […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs woman found after Berkeley Co. fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man pulled from Lake Moultrie
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a man found Sunday floating in Lake Moultrie. Sean Patrick Walsh, from Summerville, was found near the Hatchery Boat Landing in Pinopolis, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the...
live5news.com
Victim identified in deadly North Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 37-year-old man as the victim of a deadly North Charleston shooting. Timothy Riley, from North Charleston, died around 6:15 p.m. from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. Officers were investigating a shooting...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Gas leak closes portion of N. Main Street in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A gas leak in Summerville has a portion of North Main Street closed Monday afternoon. Summerville Police say North Main Street is closed between Highway 78 and 6th Street because of a gas leak. Officers are asking anyone in that area to find a different route.
live5news.com
Police investigate deadly shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting at a barber shop. Officers say they responded to Creative Cuttin’ Styles on North Cedar Street Saturday for reports of a man who had been shot. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the victim as...
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly two-vehicle collision in Georgetown County Friday night. Loretta McCutcheon, 57, of Williamsburg County died on the scene of the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. McCutcheon was traveling east on...
live5news.com
2 arrested after narcotics investigation
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after an investigation into illegal drugs. Deputies said 30-year-old Eribento Navarro Lopez and 65-year-old Francisco Dominguez were both charged with trafficking heroin morphine. On Sept. 16, deputies say a search warrant at a home...
WMBF
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
iheart.com
School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.
live5news.com
Skeletal remains found amid search for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - While searching for a man who has been missing for almost two months, Georgetown Police say they found skeletal remains. Police and the Community United Effort, also known as CUE, were on day two of another search for Joseph Wesley Blake, 31. He was last seen on July 29 walking in a wooded area near Ridge Street.
Car rolls over in Little River-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Friday morning in a Little River-area crash. The crash happened Friday morning near Coquina Harbor Drive, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available.
live5news.com
1 injured, police searching for person of interest in N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a female was taken to the hospital after a Friday shooting. Police responded to South Kenwood Drive off of Stall Road just before 5 p.m. At the scene, they found a female victim with a gunshot wound in the...
Police discover skeletal remains in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating after officials discovered skeletal remains beneath dense vegetation in Georgetown. According to Georgetown Police Department, skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick area that had to be accessed with the use of UTV vehicles.” GPD says bones were spotted beneath vegetation. The exact location of the […]
live5news.com
Police on scene N. Charleston shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night. Police responded to Midland Drive at Kenwood Drive. The preliminary investigation indicates minor injuries were suffered in the shooting, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. There is no official information on what led up...
2 injured after fiery crash along Highway 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a car hit a tree and caught on fire along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 12:51 p.m. near Pervisant Drive, HCFR said. The fire was put out but lanes of traffic are blocked. Only one car […]
myhorrynews.com
Person standing in yard killed after truck runs off road in Horry County: SCHP
A 68-year-old man standing in a yard along Pee Dee Highway was killed after a pick-up truck ran off the road and struck the person Wednesday evening in the Galivants Ferry area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the man as Ronald Hewitt....
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clarendon County shooting
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead and two more wounded following an overnight shooting in Clarendon County. According to Sheriff Tim Baxley, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a place known as Petey's Social Club and Restaurant off of Azalea Lane in the Alcolu community. He...
