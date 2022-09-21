Read full article on original website
ADP: One shot after unknown SUV pulls next to victim and starts shooting
ATLANTA — One person was shot after Atlanta Police said an unknown SUV pulled up next to the victim and open gunshots. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sunday around 5:15 p.m. near 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. police located one person with a...
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
Woman killed in shooting at DeKalb apartments
DeKalb County police are investigating Monday after a woman was found shot to death at an apartment complex.
Cobb teen goes to jail after going over 130 mph in a 55 mph zone, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Powder Springs teen lands himself behind bars after speeding and reckless driving. Powder Springs officers were working the area of CH James Pkwy just before 3 a.m. on Sunday when two cars were racing at high-speeds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
CBS 46
Two men dead after being shot Sunday night in Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men are dead in Norcross after a shooting on Sunday night at an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross. Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they located 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha, who had been shot. Emergency personnel pronounced them dead on the scene.
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
Mother remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell mother is being remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog. It happened outside of a Roswell fire station on the corner of Market Boulevard and Old Alabama Road on July 13, 2022. Police say a Roswell firefighter was behind the wheel.
CBS 46
Family demands answers after a man was brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Clayton County 16-year-old boy missing after leaving home Friday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday night. Officials say 16-year-old Christopher Lewis Jr. left his home on the 8000 block of Park Ridge Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. He has not returned home.
CBS 46
Duluth police asking for tips to find 13-year-old autistic boy last seen Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Have you seen Sean Ayling? The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the 13-year-old boy with autism, who went missing Wednesday. According to police, Sean Joel Ayling was seen walking near 2635 Pleasant Hill Road at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Sean...
Teen hospitalized after being shot at least 5 times, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — According to police, a teenager is recovering in the hospital after being shot multiple times early Friday morning. APD said the teen was shot five times in the legs and he was grazed in the stomach. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Family of 78-year-old woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaking out
ATLANTA — The family of a 78-year-old woman killed in March in a Buckhead parking deck are speaking out because there still has not been an indictment in the crime. 78-year-old great-grandmother and former Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacqueline Mixon was attacked on March 1 in the Piedmont Hospital parking deck.
fox5atlanta.com
Auto parts store parking lot turned into crime scene after Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a southeast Atlanta auto parts store on Thursday night after a shooting sent one person to the hospital. It happened at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. Atlanta police say one person was shot and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
The Citizen Online
Driver drops off vehicle at tire store, returns to find custom audio system stolen
The owner of a vehicle returning to pick it up after being repaired at a tire shop in Fayetteville found that items totaling $3,000 in value had been stolen. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said officers on Sept. 19 arrived at the tire shop at Banks Crossing on Ga. Highway 85 North to take the entering auto report.
Mother of 4 remembered by family as they still search for answers surrounding her death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A family went around a neighborhood looking for answers Saturday tonight . They told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin it was their relative who had been found dead outside an apartment complex in Clayton County. Channel 2 Action News first brought you to the scene...
Man dies after being hit by four different cars while crossing the street
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the death of a man who was hit by four different cars. Police said a 38-year-old man was leaving the parking lot and crossing Roswell Road outside of a crosswalk when he...
Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett County police said...
