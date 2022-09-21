ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Two men dead after being shot Sunday night in Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men are dead in Norcross after a shooting on Sunday night at an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross. Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they located 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha, who had been shot. Emergency personnel pronounced them dead on the scene.
NORCROSS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Auto parts store parking lot turned into crime scene after Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a southeast Atlanta auto parts store on Thursday night after a shooting sent one person to the hospital. It happened at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. Atlanta police say one person was shot and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA

