ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 2

Related
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

City of Atlanta buys old brick company site, where convict leasing persisted

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Right now, it looks like an old, abandoned brickyard, but the old Chattahoochee Brick Company site holds a history mired in blood, sweat, and tears. “This is the location of the Chattahoochee Brick Company. It was owned by one of the former mayors of Atlanta,” said Kwame-Osheyefo Kalimara, an attendee at the ceremony Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
South Fulton, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
South Fulton, TN
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
DECATUR, GA
CBS 46

Mayor of northwest Georgia town dies in motocross wreck

WHITE, Ga. (AP) — A mayor of a northwest Georgia town has died in a motocross wreck. Perry Bell was elected mayor of the Bartow County town of White earlier this year. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee says the 54-year-old Bell wrecked and was struck by another rider at the Lazy River Motocross track near Dalton. He died from blunt force trauma to the chest.
WHITE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vividrich Hq
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DECATUR, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cohaitungchi.com

20 Things to do in Atlanta for Couples at Night

There are a lot of amazing things to do in Atlanta for couples at night. With a hip food scene, lively arts, and culture, as well as multiple sports teams in Atlanta, it’s easy to plan a date night in this Georgia gem. You are reading: Things to do...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

DeKalb church a total loss after overnight fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A local church went up in flames early Sunday morning. According to DeKalb County Fire, fire crews were called out to battle a fire at New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located at 3283 Columbia Woods Drive in DeKalb County, around 1:30 a.m. Officials say the church is...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

By George unveils The Skyscraper, Atlanta’s tallest burger

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Let’s face it – nothing compares to the taste of a flavorful cheeseburger. While many places in Atlanta offer a variety of patties, By George is serving up The Skyscraper, which is believed to be the city’s tallest burger. The burger gets its...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Two men dead after being shot Sunday night in Norcross

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two men are dead in Norcross after a shooting on Sunday night at an apartment complex on Graves Road in Norcross. Gwinnett Police Department says they received a person shot call around 10:50 p.m. Upon arrival, they located 34-year-old Rudy Ervin Garcia and 31-year-old Christian Villarreal Rocha, who had been shot. Emergency personnel pronounced them dead on the scene.
NORCROSS, GA
CBS 46

AAA: Gas prices expected to stay down, despite storm

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gas prices have lowered significantly since the summer and are expected to stay down despite the incoming storm, according to AAA. This summer was a pain at the pump, according to drivers at metro Atlanta gas stations. “It was like $75 or something like that,” said...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy