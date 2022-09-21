ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Troost coffee shop ‘broken into pieces’ by collision; caffeinated supporters jump to action

By Matthew Gwin
Startland News
Startland News
 4 days ago

A community of customers and neighbors is rallying behind Anchor Island Coffee this week after a pickup truck barreled into the front entrance of the tropical-themed breakfast spot at 41st and Troost.

Anchor Island Coffee, 41st and Troost

Fortunately no one was injured in the after-hours incident, said co-owner Armando Vasquez, who noted he was the last person to leave the restaurant Tuesday afternoon and had already gotten home by the time the collision occurred at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here to contribute to a crowdfunding campaign on behalf of the coffee shop.

Witnesses in neighboring storefronts reported that the driver was speeding, Vasquez said, and might have been arguing with one or more passengers prior to colliding with another vehicle and careening into Anchor Island.

The restaurant’s security camera footage shows multiple people exiting the truck and leaving the scene, he said, though the footage is not clear enough to be able to identify those individuals. The vehicle did not have a license plate.

Mike Hastings and Armando Vasquez, Anchor Island Coffee

Vasquez — who owns Anchor Island along with his husband, Mike Hastings — said that once he returned to the shop Tuesday night, he immediately went live on social media to inform customers about the damage and reach out for help finding contractors.

The community responded quickly, with many people showing up Tuesday evening with brooms and shovels to help clean up the broken glass, and others sharing the news on social media to connect Vasquez and Hastings with contractors and additional resources.

“We’re grateful for the community and how much support they’ve shown,” Vasquez said. “They really responded in a way where we got help really fast … so that’s amazing, and it’s really heartwarming, because when I got here and it was all broken into pieces, I just didn’t know how [I was going] to explain it to our customers.”

In addition to the damage to the front door, several chairs, some glasses, a small bar, a kiosk, and a brand new refrigerator used for cold brew coffee were all broken and will need to be replaced.

To make matters worse, Vasquez said, the landlord’s insurance on the building does not cover the damage, leaving Anchor Island’s ownership team to pay for the repairs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ZWAY_0i51vyXY00

Anchor Island Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrJmd_0i51vyXY00

Anchor Island Coffee

“Right now we’re talking to the insurance company, but they’re not really being helpful,” Vasquez said. “So at this point, it will depend on us to cover the cost and pay everything out of pocket to rebuild everything. If we’re having to do that, then it’s going to be at a slower pace.”

Although he said he initially was hesitant to accept financial support, Vasquez agreed to allow a friend to set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for the shop.

His and Hastings’ main concern now is reopening as soon as possible to ensure that their seven employees — five of whom are full-time — have income to support themselves, he said.

“They need the money to go on with their lives,” Vasquez said. “They depend on their income from us … It’s a lot of pressure, and we have to figure out a way to make it work for everyone.”

Vasquez was hopeful that Anchor Island could begin serving customers as early as Thursday using its back entrance and second floor, especially for online orders, he said.

“It’s a whole thing that we need to experiment with to be able to bring in money so we can stay open,” Vasquez said. “We’ve been through a lot, so this is not going to stop us.”

This story is possible thanks to support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation , a private, nonpartisan foundation that works together with communities in education and entrepreneurship to create uncommon solutions and empower people to shape their futures and be successful.

For more information, visit www.kauffman.org and connect at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn

The post Troost coffee shop ‘broken into pieces’ by collision; caffeinated supporters jump to action appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Community stepping up to support coffee shop struck by pickup truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community has stepped up to support a Kansas City, Missouri coffee shop after a devastating blow Tuesday night. Cameras inside Anchor Island Coffee Shop off 41st Street and Troost Avenue were rolling as two cars collided in the nearby intersection, sending a small truck careening through the front of the store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

Crash near N. Winian Ave. leaves one seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon that left the driver with serious injuries. A silver Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Winian Avenue, which is a dead-end street. The vehicle failed to stop at the end of the street and traveled approximately 30 yards into […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

KC innovator’s anti-itch spray so natural it was discovered on a front porch lab

Homindy founder Ronan Molloy discovered the benefits of his company’s itch relief spray somewhat by accident. During the summer of 2020, Molloy volunteered to participate in a clinical study for a tea with all-natural ingredients that was supposed to reduce inflammation in his right knee. At that time, he was president of the Innovation Stockyard, The post KC innovator’s anti-itch spray so natural it was discovered on a front porch lab appeared first on Startland News.
KCTV 5

KC Pet Project brings in 71 pets in a day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Pet Project brought in 71 pets to its Kansas City Campus for Animal Care on Wednesday, the organization announced in a Facebook post. Animal service officers brought in 13 cats from one household that could no longer care for them. According to the release, officers worked for nearly two hours in an attempt to safely capture each cat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Crowdfunding#Security Camera#Anchor Island Coffee#41st
3 News Now

The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

City of Overland Park cracking down on neighborhood nuisances

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park is cracking down on those being a nuisance in their neighborhoods. “Kids love him, the kids like to experience him and pet him,” said Kelly Daniels. A mustang is one of many animals you’ll find on Daniels’ Overland Park...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kansascitymag.com

9 things to do this weekend in KC, September 22-25

Even after a century and a half, Carmen is still that femme fatale. The popular opera tells the story of an ill-fated romance, touching on themes of jealousy, obsession and bullfighting. Performed in the original French with English subtitles. September 24–30, 7:30 pm. Muriel Kauffman Theater. Plaza Art Fair.
KANSAS CITY, MO
chschipper.com

The Mysterious Murder in Room 1046

On January 5th, 1935, a man who went by the name of Ronald T. Owen passed away after being found severely wounded in his apartment at the President Hotel located in downtown Kansas City Missouri. He had been staying there since January 2nd, a Wednesday, on the 10th floor in room 1046. Many residents, along with the staff, reported strange activities the days following his passing. When he checked in at 1:20 p.m., the bellboy, Randolph Propst, says Ronald had no luggage. Only a toothbrush, a hairbrush, and a comb. He said he was from Los Angeles and seemed to not be able to stop talking about his unpleasant experience with a hotel not too far away known as the Muehlebach Hotel. They described his appearance as a Caucasian man looking around 30-35 years old with a big scar on his scalp and a cauliflower ear which was common in boxers and wrestlers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
659
Followers
499
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy