Cincinnati Reds call up prospect Michael Siani after Nick Senzel's season-ending injury

With an opening in center field following Nick Senzel’s season-ending injury Tuesday, the Cincinnati Reds promoted a prospect that carries a level of speed the club hasn’t seen in years.

Michael Siani was called up from Triple-A Louisville prior to Wednesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. Siani, 23, totaled 52 stolen bases in 64 attempts this season, including a league-leading 49 stolen bases in 128 games in the Double-A Southern League.

The Reds haven’t had a player steal more than 15 bases in a season since Billy Hamilton (34) and José Peraza (23) in 2018. Senzel, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sesmoid fracture in his left foot, led the Reds with eight stolen bases this year.

Siani, a left-handed hitter and thrower, is more than just pure speed. Internally, he’s been viewed as the best defensive outfielder in the entire organization for the last couple of years. He improved offensively, batting .252 with 12 homers, 19 doubles, seven triples, 49 RBI and 76 runs at Double-A Chattanooga.

He played eight games at Triple-A, with two homers, before Wednesday’s promotion.

“The big thing, I think, from my understanding is that going back to the Arizona Fall League last year, he's made some nice adjustments,” Reds Manager David Bell said. “He's put himself in a position where the timing was right to let him experience some of the Major Leagues here the last couple of weeks is good for us and for his development.”

Siani, rated as the No. 26 prospect in the Reds’ farm system by MLB.com and unranked by Baseball America, needed to be added onto the 40-man roster in the winter because he was eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. The Reds sped up the process and decided to give him his first taste of the big leagues.

He made major strides offensively this year, hitting for much more power while dramatically cutting his strikeout rate. He was a fourth-round pick in 2018 out of William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia, signed by longtime Reds scout Jeff Brookens, who died in April at 69 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Siani is the youngest position player on the Reds’ roster. One of his younger brothers, Sammy, was a second-round pick in 2019 by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“He’s put himself in a position to have a really good approach at the plate, consistent at-bats,” Bell said. “We've seen him a lot. He's talented, he's a good athlete, he's a good defender.”

Siani will earn plenty of starts in the final two weeks of the season, Bell confirmed, and he adds speed to a team that has stolen the seventh-fewest bases in the Majors.

With some of MLB’s rule changes next year, including bigger bases and limited pickoff attempts, Siani’s speed could make him more valuable on the 2023 roster.

“Even without that speed, it’s great being able to steal bases,” Bell said. “Part of the rule change for the bigger bases was to increase stolen bases, making that a bigger part of our game, preparation, instruction and even roster construction will be more important.”

David Bell: It was a 'productive season' for Senzel

Senzel broke a bone in his toe when he collided with the center-field wall on an attempted catch Tuesday, his foot hitting the concrete between the ground and outfield padding.

He finished the season with a .231 batting average and .296 on-base percentage while playing in a career-high 110 games.

“This was a productive season for Nick,” Bell said. “I actually think the last couple of weeks, he made some really nice adjustments. He can still take that into the offseason and take that into spring training. I do think Nick feels a sense of accomplishment to have played as many games as he’s been able to and to stay healthy. There is nothing he could do about (Tuesday). It’s just part of playing hard. I know he’s disappointed, but with the adjustments he’s made, it’s not going to take anything away from what he’s been able to accomplish.”

Injury updates: Graham Ashcraft set to return, Justin Dunn still rehabbing

Graham Ashcraft, after making two Triple-A rehab starts, is scheduled to rejoin the Reds’ rotation Saturday vs. Milwaukee. If he remains on schedule, he could make up to three more starts this year.

“I think just mentally, completing the season and getting as many innings as you can will set Graham up for next season,” Bell said. “We don’t have to be as cautious with how many innings because he finished the year.”

Justin Dunn, sidelined with right shoulder tightness, isn’t eligible to return from the 15-day IL until Sept. 30, but the Reds haven’t ruled out him returning this year.

“He’s trying to get back before the end of the year,” Bell said. “We’ll give him that opportunity if he can do it.”

Art Warren, optioned to Louisville on Sept. 10, went on the minor league injured list without appearing in a game with an elbow injury.

“It’s similar to what he had when he was on the IL here, but I think it’s in a slightly different spot,” Bell said. “I don’t have all the medical details on that.”

Spencer Steer was slated to make his first MLB start at shortstop Wednesday, but he was scratched from the lineup with an eye infection.