As WAC play looms, NMSU volleyball keeps trudging forward

LAS CRUCES -- For New Mexico State, improvements come in increments. And the Aggies aren't cutting themselves any slack despite their four non-conference losses coming to USC, Arizona, San Jose State and UC Santa Barbara.

Head coach Mike Jordan and NMSU won't pat themselves on the back for going 7-4 in non-conference play as their Western Athletic Conference schedule begins Thursday at 6 p.m. against UTRGV at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces -- if anything, Jordan holds a handful of concerns about his team's development to this point as they begin league play in a conference as competitive as ever.

"We're definitely behind in some areas. We have a lot of new players, and their skill level isn't where it needs to be yet," Jordan said. "Some of those things are going to take awhile. You don't just (snap your fingers) and it happens. It's going to take a lot of reps and changing habits. I think we're physical like we're supposed to be, but where our skills are probably behind where we'd hoped we'd be is the ball control stuff -- digging, serve, receive, all of the contact setting stuff."

It's not to say that the Aggies haven't had their share of positive developments during their non-conference slate, however. Graduate middle blocker Lia Mosher has proven herself reliable again, and Jordan has consistently relied upon Katie Birtcil through their first 11 games. Jordan still hopes to see development from transfers like Molly Johnson, Ryleigh Whitekettle and Jayde Shelton, and he said Johnson is still learning how to accept a workload beyond being just the role player she was at Michigan State.

Jordan has experimented with various rotations in non-conference play and would like to continue to play with an extended bench as the season progresses, hopefully relying on multiple players with specialist skillsets who can be substituted in and out situationally. He added that playing with an extended bench also encourages more competition in practice to receive playing time, and he'd like for depth to be one of NMSU's biggest strengths as the season progresses.

But of course, that assumes the Aggies continue to properly develop the way Jordan would like them to. And NMSU still needs to find ways to close out close sets.

NMSU lost at least one set by less than three points in three of the Aggies' four non-confernece losses, although NMSU has also swept three opponents in Alabama State, Lindenwood and LIU Brooklyn. NMSU easily could have won its Sept. 9 match against UC Santa Barbara, although Jordan added that more teams are playing tighter games this season.

"I think when your skill level is good, you finish games. And we've had a handful of late leads in sets and we weren't able to close the set out," Jordan said. "USC for instance, we're up 24-21 in the first set. We need to score one point. And they rattle off five straight on us. Now, it's easy to say, 'Well USC is really good and look at all they have,' and that's true, but if you pass it and set it and attack it well enough, it's hard for a team to rattle off five straight on you. So for us to not close those out is frustrating, but it's also the reality of where we are."

Jordan expects to continue to tweak his rotation and depth chart as needed, particularly if a player is underperforming, and he understands there are no shortcuts in player development. But NMSU's goals are still focused on winning this year -- winning the WAC regular-season title, winning the conference tournament and returning to the NCAA Tournament.

"These things are holding us back a little bit, but we see improvement. Are we where we want to be? No," Jordan said. "...But there's a lot of hope that we'll become the team we hoped we would be this year, but a lot of work has to be done still."

Stephen Wagner is a sports reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can found on Twitter at @stephenwag22 and reached at SWagner@lcsun-news.com.