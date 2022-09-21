NFL 2022: Week 3 picks and TV listings

Quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

I’ll admit, I was a little nervous about the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Even though the Eagles beat the Detroit Lions in Week 1, they struggled at times, especially on defense.

But the defense did a great job in keeping the Vikings’ offense in check, and quarterback Jalen Hurts had a coming-out party with his performance as the Eagles easily beat the Vikings 24-7. It could have been a lot worse, say, 38-7, which was the final score when the Eagles trounced the Vikings in the 2017 NFC championship game on their way to the Super Bowl LII title.

Hurts will get to see the quarterback he replaced on the Eagles, Carson Wentz, when the Eagles visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Wentz is on his third team in three years, and he is off to a 1-1 start for the Commanders. Wentz had a great 2017 season for the Eagles and was an MVP candidate before he suffered a season-ending injury against the Los Angeles Rams in late November of that season.

Here are my Week 5 picks.

THURSDAY

Pittsburgh 21, Cleveland 20

SUNDAY

New Orleans 17, Carolina 14

Chicago 14, Houston 10

Kansas City 37, Indianapolis 7

Buffalo 35, Miami 24

Minnesota 27, Detroit 24

Baltimore 30, New England 20

N.Y. Jets 20, Cincinnati 17

Las Vegas 28, Tennessee 13

Philadelphia 31, Washington 14

L.A. Chargers 26, Jacksonville 15

Seattle 20, Atlanta 14

Tampa Bay 28, Green Bay 27

L.A. Rams 40, Arizona 35

San Francisco 24, Denver 17

MONDAY

N.Y. Giants 21, Dallas 13

WEEK 3 TV SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

THURSDAY

Amazon Prime Video — Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m. (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung).

SUNDAY

FOX23 (WXXA) — Baltimore at New England, 1 p.m. (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver); Green Bay at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi).

CBS6 (WRGB) and Paramount+ — Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins).

DirectTV NFL Sunday Ticket — Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink); Las Vegas at Tennessee, 1 p.m. (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake); New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. (Dan Hellie, Matt Millen, Lindsay Czarniak); Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (Brandon Gaudin, Brady Quinn, Megan Olivi); Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m. (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn); Kansas City at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson); Houston at Chicago, 1 p.m. (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Michael Grady); Jacksonville at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. (Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuletta, A.J. Ross); L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin); Atlanta at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. (Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale).

NBC13 (WNYT) and Peacock — San Francisco at Denver, 8:20 p.m. (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark).

MONDAY

ABC10 (WTEN), ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ — Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:15 p.m. (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters; ESPN2: ManningCast).

