Take on the tweed trend like Nicky Hilton wearing a chic dress by Alice + Olivia

By Daniel Mcintyre For Mailonline.com
 5 days ago

Nicky Hilton was just spotted at the Young Hearts Friends Fest: Ice Cream Social hosted by God's Love We Deliver at The Museum of Ice Cream in New York City this week.

The blonde beauty wore a chic tweed dress from one of her go-to labels Alice + Olivia that showed off her toned arms and endless pins.

Styling her look with a platinum chain bracelet and complimentary two-tone pumps.

With the autumn fashion season well and truly upon us, a tweed mini dress is a wardrobe must-have.

Take tips from Nicky and wear yours with some statement heels or swap in a knee-high boot for an enviable look.

You can shop Nicky’s exact dress by heading over Neiman Marcus and getting it for $495 or, browse through the selection below to see our array of similar styles. With options tailored for every budget, you don’t want to miss out...

Sophisticated lady: The 38-year-old socialite rocked a stylish black and white tweed shift dress from Alice + Olivia that showed off her enviably toned and tanned legs 

Glamour

Adam Levine Flirts With Other Women Because He Reportedly ‘Likes the Attention’

The week of September 19, 2022, will go down in history as the one during which not one hour could go without an update on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. A source that claims to be close to Levine explained the Maroon 5 crooner's flirty direct messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh and two more women in a statement to People: “He was messaging her, being flirtatious with three women. One of them—she specifically said they have a physical relationship but he is completely denying that to friends,” the source added. “Why would he do this? He liked the attention, he likes it more than most.” The source also tells People that Levine is insistent to friends that he did not get physical with anyone. “Nothing physical happened. He swears it,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
