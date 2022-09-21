Read full article on original website
Cedar Rapids Community School District families to learn about new high school
Learning RX talks working with your child's teachers for student's success. Courtney Axline from Learning RX joins us to talk about working with your child's teachers for student success.
Turnout strong for ‘Step Up for Down Syndrome’ walk in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 200 people took part in the Hawkeye Area Down Syndrome Association “Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk” on Sunday. The event, held at Cherry Hill Park, is the association’s only fundraiser. This year, they raised around $20,000, which will go towards things to help children with Down Syndrome, such as monthly music therapy.
Cedar Rapids Catholic church hosts 100th Czech Goulash Day
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday. People were able to get a variety of desserts made by churchgoers. This event is the church’s largest fundraiser, raising around $20,000. The money goes...
Goulash Day marks 100 years at Cedar Rapids church
St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday.
Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library to close for three days for cleaning
Learning RX talks working with your child's teachers for student's success. Courtney Axline from Learning RX joins us to talk about working with your child's teachers for student success.
Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims helps Iowans with grief
EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd gathered at Angels Park in Evansdale Sunday to share stories of the loved ones they’ve lost to homicide. Sunday was the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. Heidi Rance was at Angels Park to remember her son, who was killed in 2006.
North Liberty awarded more than $1 million grant to hire full-time firefighters
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Liberty Fire Department is set to expand. The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded the city of North Liberty a grant of $1,013,539 to be received over three years to hire three full-time shift firefighters. Those firefighters will work 24-hour schedules, giving the city...
Eastern Iowa families work to raise more awareness and inclusion of Down Syndrome
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Two eastern Iowa families are spreading a message of inclusion after having children with Down Syndrome. They say they hope they can change the stigma often associated with the diagnosis. 2-year-old Cal Rivera of Iowa City is full of love. His mom says he’s never met...
Ceremony held in Evansdale on National Day of Remembrance
Dallas County man who pleaded guilty for role in Capitol riot to be sentenced. A Dallas County man who pleaded guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 attack is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow in Washington.
Iowa City Police Officers awarded ‘Life Saving Commendation’; see their heroic act
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officers Daniel Boesen and Ivan Rossi have been awarded the Iowa City Police Department’s ‘Life Saving Commendation’ for their work in helping save a man’s life. On August 14th, 2022, the two officers responded to a stabbing call in Iowa City....
Asian Fest returns to NewBo in Cedar Rapids
KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick was at the park on Saturday morning and tells us what some people think of the proposed renovations. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne was in Dubuque on Saturday, she spoke to activists rallying against Public Measure number one.
Marion residents are excited about Marion Square restoration plans
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were listening to music and shopping at local vendors Saturday during the Marion Square Market, but starting next year the park could look very different. The Marion City Council approved the use of nearly $7 million of ARPA to be used to renovate Marion...
Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
Dubuque woman sells anti-breed ban shirts to give back to rescues and shelters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman in Dubuque is taking a stand against breed bans, and in doing so she’s giving back to area rescues and shelters. ”We want to focus on behavior over breed,” Stephanie Sanders, Owner of Pupper Mom Apparel, said. More than 60 towns...
Noreen Bush to resign as Cedar Rapids School District Superintendent
Dubuque schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schools in district. School board members voted in April to merge three middle schools in the district - to two starting in 2026.
Jonesy’s owners cite family needs as reason to close, or sell, Center Point staple
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jonesy’s Restaurant has been drawing people to Center Point for 30 years with good service, good food, and some of the biggest tenderloins around. Owner Deborah Klouda started working there just a few years after it opened. And three years ago, she and her...
Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years
Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell
Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide.
Pusateri's restaurant in Dubuque closes after 70 years
Pfizer requests emergency use authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for kids. Pfizer and Biontech have now finished their submission for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for kids.
Iowa City Climate Action hosts third annual Climate Fest
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa City are celebrating their progress in going green, while also discussing ways to continue those improvements. It’s part of a climate action plan the city kicked off about four years ago. Leaders with Iowa City Climate Action are taking this part...
