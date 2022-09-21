ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, IA

KCRG.com

Turnout strong for ‘Step Up for Down Syndrome’ walk in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 200 people took part in the Hawkeye Area Down Syndrome Association “Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk” on Sunday. The event, held at Cherry Hill Park, is the association’s only fundraiser. This year, they raised around $20,000, which will go towards things to help children with Down Syndrome, such as monthly music therapy.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Catholic church hosts 100th Czech Goulash Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday. People were able to get a variety of desserts made by churchgoers. This event is the church’s largest fundraiser, raising around $20,000. The money goes...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Goulash Day marks 100 years at Cedar Rapids church

St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids continued a century-long tradition with the 100th Czech Goulash Day on Sunday. Some Iowa candidates running for the U.S. House will face off in a debate Monday night. Cedar Rapids Community School District families to learn about new high school. Updated: 44 minutes...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Independence, IA
KCRG.com

Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library to close for three days for cleaning

Learning RX talks working with your child's teachers for student's success. Courtney Axline from Learning RX joins us to talk about working with your child's teachers for student success.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims helps Iowans with grief

EVANSDALE, Iowa (KCRG) - A small crowd gathered at Angels Park in Evansdale Sunday to share stories of the loved ones they’ve lost to homicide. Sunday was the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims. Heidi Rance was at Angels Park to remember her son, who was killed in 2006.
EVANSDALE, IA
KCRG.com

Ceremony held in Evansdale on National Day of Remembrance

Dallas County man who pleaded guilty for role in Capitol riot to be sentenced. A Dallas County man who pleaded guilty to his role in the Jan. 6 attack is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow in Washington.
EVANSDALE, IA
KCRG.com

Asian Fest returns to NewBo in Cedar Rapids

KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick was at the park on Saturday morning and tells us what some people think of the proposed renovations. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne was in Dubuque on Saturday, she spoke to activists rallying against Public Measure number one.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Marion residents are excited about Marion Square restoration plans

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Several people were listening to music and shopping at local vendors Saturday during the Marion Square Market, but starting next year the park could look very different. The Marion City Council approved the use of nearly $7 million of ARPA to be used to renovate Marion...
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Fire damages assisted living facility in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday afternoon fire caused damage to an assisted living facility in North Liberty, according to officials. At around 3:45 p.m., the North Liberty Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at Country View, located at 1515 W Penn Street. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
KCRG.com

Noreen Bush to resign as Cedar Rapids School District Superintendent

Dubuque schools to hold meeting about consolidating middle schools in district. School board members voted in April to merge three middle schools in the district - to two starting in 2026. Cedar Rapids updating playgrounds to be more inclusive. The city is working to make playgrounds
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Longtime Eastern Iowa Restaurant Closing After 70 Years

Another longtime Eastern Iowa restaurant is being forced to close its doors due to the ongoing worker shortage that continues to plague the entire industry. KWWL reports that Pusateri's, an American and Italian restaurant located on Central Avenue in Dubuque, is closing up shop due to the ongoing worker shortage. The restaurant has been in Dubuque for over 70 years. They shared the tough news via the restaurant's Facebook page.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Center Point restaurant, known for tenderloins, to close or sell

Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Not every dog is the same, and
CENTER POINT, IA
KCRG.com

Pusateri's restaurant in Dubuque closes after 70 years

Pfizer requests emergency use authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for kids. Pfizer and Biontech have now finished their submission for emergency use authorization for COVID-19 booster shots for kids. NASA's DART mission will redirect an asteroid's path. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART, will intentionally
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Climate Action hosts third annual Climate Fest

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Iowa City are celebrating their progress in going green, while also discussing ways to continue those improvements. It’s part of a climate action plan the city kicked off about four years ago. Leaders with Iowa City Climate Action are taking this part...
IOWA CITY, IA

