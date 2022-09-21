ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Rare Rembrandt drawings on display at North Carolina museum

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After years of anticipation, a collection of rarely exhibited drawings by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn is now on display at the Ackland Art Museum. The Ackland’s newest exhibit, “Drawn to Life: Master Drawings from the Age of Rembrandt in the Peck Collection” includes dozens of 17th and 18th-century drawings by Dutch and Flemish artists, including five sketches by Rembrandt, who died in 1669.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Therapeutic horseback riding organization to visit Truist Field Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding non-profit organization, will be at Truist Field Tuesday night, Sept. 27, at the Charlotte Knights baseball team's Community Corner. "The Charlotte Knights are proud to support awareness campaigns of local non-profits through our Community Corner program," Abbey Miller, Charlotte Knights...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A possible Whataburger in Charlotte has residents drooling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so! Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, may be opening up a location in Charlotte. A pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Lee Johnson of Kimco Realty asks the city to meet about developing a former Suntrust Bank property into a Whataburger in the Tyvola Square shopping center, which is located at 5301 South Boulevard in Charlotte near Tyvola Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC

DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
DENVER, NC
WCNC

South Carolina looks to gain rhythm against Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte (1-3) at South Carolina (1-2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU) Line: South Carolina by 22 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. A chance for South Carolina to regroup and find some rhythm after losing its first two Southeastern...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man dies after skydiving accident in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. — A man with extensive experience in skydiving died after an accident happened after he jumped from a plane. Skydive! Carolina, a skydiving company with locations in both North and South Carolina, stated that on Saturday a 35-year-old man died during a skydiving jump. The company says...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Acc
WCNC

Archadeck the outdoor design professionals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you're searching for custom deck, pergola, 3-season room, porch, and patio builder in the Charlotte, area, choose Archadeck of Charlotte. Here with more is the owner, David Berryhill. Fall and Winter...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why are fewer people buying convertibles?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are fewer people buying convertibles?. Sales of traditional drop-tops and roadsters have plummeted in the US to less than 100,000 vehicles annually. That's down from over 300,000 back in 2006. A century ago, nearly all cars were open-aired or convertibles and a hardtop was a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

One dead after shooting in east Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in east Charlotte Friday afternoon, Medic said. Officials responded to the incident near a KFC restaurant and arcade on Albemarle Road, not far from East WT Harris Boulevard. WCNC Charlotte crews on scene witnessed the area taped off and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New Fall attractions now open at Dollywood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The products and services featured here appear as paid advertising. On Friday, our friends from Dollywood stopped by to give us a sneak peak and their new Fall fun. Wes Ramey from Dollywood says you're sure to have a "hoot" during this year's Harvest Festival presented by Humana (September. 23- October. 29).
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

UNC Charlotte issues apology for handcuffing follower of Sikh faith after 911 knife call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte apologized to the campus community on Friday after officers handcuffed a follower of Sikh faith for having a knife in the Student Union. In a statement released to students, Chancellor Sharon Gaber and Chief Diversity Officer Brandon Wolfe said officers responded to a call about someone having a knife in the Popp Martin Student Union on Thursday, Sept. 22.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes

GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

CMPD arrests 14-year-old for making 'mass violence' threats

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An eighth grader was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for reportedly making threats of "mass violence" against Southwest Middle School in Charlotte, CMPD said. According to police, on Sept. 19, school staff alerted a school resource officer at Southwest Middle School that a massing shooting...
CHARLOTTE, NC

