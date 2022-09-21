ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

localmemphis.com

Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

TBI: Suspect in custody after running over officer with Corvette

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville Police Officer is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a fleeing suspect's car, according to CPD. Around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, Collierville Police received a call from Shelby County Sheriff's Officers that Keith Houston Jr., the suspect of a shooting that took place in Shelby County, was believed to be at the Fairfield Inn on 10290 Collierville Road.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

MLGW outages causing "life or death" issues for some customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Friday they are understaffed and in the process of hiring more customer service positions as they’re receiving about 23,000 calls per week, but they also said the average wait time is 37 minutes. Resident Kayla Gore said her wait time was two hours,...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

New Ole Miss scholarship honors legacy of James Meredith

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Mississippi has a new scholarship honoring Civil Rights icon James Meredith as the college celebrates the 60th anniversary of his enrollment at Ole Miss. Ole Miss alum Dr. J. Steven Blake, a physician in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, established the James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Tornado Warning expired for Mississippi County, Arkansas

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Arkansas — What's the difference between a watch and a warning?. A watch is issued several hours before severe weather strikes. It means ingredients are in place for dangerous weather to develop. In the case of a Tornado Watch, a tornado could develop soon. You should keep a close eye on the weather for the next few hours.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
localmemphis.com

Memphis Redbird Delvin Pérez hits home run ... or not

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Redbird Delvin Pérez struck out with some serious confidence on the baseball diamond Thursday night. Pérez, 23, started celebrating what he thought was a home run — until it fell short. The video of that moment is going viral, but Pérez said...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Defense leads the way in Memphis' 44-34 win over North Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis football won their third game in a row and their second straight at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Saturday, coming away with a 44-34 win over North Texas. On a day where the offense struggled at times, it was the defense’s turn to have a spectacular...
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
localmemphis.com

MUS Bobby Alston wins 200th career game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Few head coaches in Shelby County history have achieved 200 career wins. On Friday night, one more joined the ranks. Memphis University School Head Football Coach Bobby Alston won career game number 200 with a 42-7 victory over Ridgeway. Alston joins Tom Nix, Ken Netherland, Paul...
MEMPHIS, TN

