FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
localmemphis.com
Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
localmemphis.com
TBI: Suspect in custody after running over officer with Corvette
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Collierville Police Officer is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a fleeing suspect's car, according to CPD. Around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, Collierville Police received a call from Shelby County Sheriff's Officers that Keith Houston Jr., the suspect of a shooting that took place in Shelby County, was believed to be at the Fairfield Inn on 10290 Collierville Road.
localmemphis.com
What's the vetting process for MSCS hires?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former middle and elementary school teacher Joseph Blodgett was indicted on sex crimes against children. Blodgett, 47, taught at Oakhaven Middle School and Wells Station Elementary school. His employment ended in May 2022, according to the district. Blodgett is currently in jail on a $10 million...
localmemphis.com
MLGW outages causing "life or death" issues for some customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said Friday they are understaffed and in the process of hiring more customer service positions as they’re receiving about 23,000 calls per week, but they also said the average wait time is 37 minutes. Resident Kayla Gore said her wait time was two hours,...
localmemphis.com
New Ole Miss scholarship honors legacy of James Meredith
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Mississippi has a new scholarship honoring Civil Rights icon James Meredith as the college celebrates the 60th anniversary of his enrollment at Ole Miss. Ole Miss alum Dr. J. Steven Blake, a physician in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, established the James H. Meredith Legacy Scholarship...
Shelby County Commission approves $200,000 grant to fund midwives for Choices Center for Reproductive Health
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Choices Center for Reproductive Health in Memphis has been awarded a grant of more than $200,000 to help fund midwives for the area. The grant was approved Monday by the Shelby County Commission. This comes as the Tennessee Department of Health 2022 report indicates that Shelby...
localmemphis.com
Memphis woman who was shot and killed this month honored by former track teammates with 'one last run'
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, loved ones of 29-year-old Kiara C. Cooper, who was shot and killed on September 13, remembered and celebrated her life. Cooper used to run track, so her former Hamilton High School class of 2011 track and field teammates represented her in a mock track meet at Raleigh Egypt Stadium.
localmemphis.com
On eve of Blue Oval City anniversary, leaders in Stanton continue prep to handle major growth in their small community
STANTON, Tenn. — Tuesday marks one year since the Ford Motor Company announced Blue Oval City. The project will bring thousands of jobs building electric trucks and batteries to Haywood County starting in 2025. Nearby, leaders in the tiny town of Stanton are also preparing for huge growth. Last...
localmemphis.com
Tornado Warning expired for Mississippi County, Arkansas
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Arkansas — What's the difference between a watch and a warning?. A watch is issued several hours before severe weather strikes. It means ingredients are in place for dangerous weather to develop. In the case of a Tornado Watch, a tornado could develop soon. You should keep a close eye on the weather for the next few hours.
localmemphis.com
'She set a really good example for us': Olivia King's family remembers her one year after her death
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Olivia King's family is still carrying on her legacy one year later. She was shot and killed as she tried to escape Kroger during the mass shooting in Collierville on Sept. 23, 2021. "One of the memories I always treasure is she taught me how to...
localmemphis.com
Memphis Redbird Delvin Pérez hits home run ... or not
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Redbird Delvin Pérez struck out with some serious confidence on the baseball diamond Thursday night. Pérez, 23, started celebrating what he thought was a home run — until it fell short. The video of that moment is going viral, but Pérez said...
localmemphis.com
Defense leads the way in Memphis' 44-34 win over North Texas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis football won their third game in a row and their second straight at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Saturday, coming away with a 44-34 win over North Texas. On a day where the offense struggled at times, it was the defense’s turn to have a spectacular...
localmemphis.com
MUS Bobby Alston wins 200th career game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Few head coaches in Shelby County history have achieved 200 career wins. On Friday night, one more joined the ranks. Memphis University School Head Football Coach Bobby Alston won career game number 200 with a 42-7 victory over Ridgeway. Alston joins Tom Nix, Ken Netherland, Paul...
localmemphis.com
Houston High football star Brock Vice's frame an 'X-Factor' for the Mustangs
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Houston High School scored a big 35-24 win over their rival Germantown Friday night. A big reason for their success this season falls to X-factor receiver Brock Vice. When you see Vice’s 6’10” lanky frame on the football field, you might think he’s better suited for...
