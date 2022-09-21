Read full article on original website
Job & Education Fair for City of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso is inviting residents to attend the upcoming Job and Education Fair on Oct. 4. The City of El Paso is partnering with Workforce Solutions Borderplex in order to bring the Job and Education Fair to El Paso residents. The event will start at 10 a.m. […]
Amistad awarded $500K grant for El Paso Veterans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Amistad has been awarded a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission to assist El Paso Veterans and their families for the ninth year in a row. In partnership with the Texas Veterans Commission, Amistad has been awarded a grant of $500,000 in order to serve Veterans and their families in […]
Girl Scout troop gives back to migrants in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After visiting and speaking with the migrants that arrived in Downtown El Paso and asking them what they need, Girl Scout 50021 troop leader Natiorka Lynch, based in Horizon City, felt like her and her troop could provide them with necessities. According to her,...
City asks residents, businesses to participate in study for Downtown + Uptown plan
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking residents and businesses to participate in a community meeting to kick start a plan for the future vision of El Paso’s urban core. The study will include Downtown El Paso and what the city is calling Uptown – the area around UTEP and […]
The Texas Bucket List – Hallelujah BBQ in El Paso
El Paso – Blake Barrow is a man with a passion. A passion for cooking on a pit. “Obviously, I love the barbecue. I have been a student of central Texas barbecue for at least 45 years,” said Blake. Most days, you’ll find Blake tending his pits...
Mums the word: A homecoming tradition as big and varied as Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High-school students wear homemade mums on the last day of homecoming spirit week. The tradition has been in Texas since the 1930s. Mums are homemade arrangements that are worn around your neck. They include ribbons, arts and crafts, and personal touches. Each mum is made differently and ranges in size. […]
Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
EP Animal Services offers free pet vaccines & microchips in nationwide initiative
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A drive-thru clinic is scheduled this coming weekend in an effort to vaccinate the 1-millionth pet in the Sun City. It’s all part of the City of El Paso’s partnership with Petco Love’s vaccinated and Loved nationwide initiative. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at 301 […]
Research at NMSU looks at the effectiveness of mosquito repellents
Mosquitoes can carry many deadly diseases, including Zika, West Nile Virus, and dengue fever. Last year, there were 33 cases of West Nile Virus in New Mexico. At New Mexico State University research is being done to gain more understanding of the insect’s life cycle in order to disrupt the process of disease transmission.
Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student
In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
El Paso to host Festival of Chariots, all are invited to experience Indian tradition, food and culture
Enjoy a burst of color, the aroma of fresh flowers and the tastes of India when the Festival of Chariots returns to downtown El Paso on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The Festival of Chariots, an annual celebration of Indian culture and tradition, will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the parking lot located at 401 East Main Street (across from Hotel Indigo) in Downtown El Paso.
Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday
EL PASO, Texas– Happening Sunday a bronze statue of Mexican President Benito Juárez will be unveiled at Chamizal National Memorial in South-Central El Paso. The project is a way to celebrate the rich history of Paso Del Norte. To do this there are plans to create 12 sculptures of historical figures that had an impact The post Unveiling Ceremony of Benito Juarez Statue takes place Sunday appeared first on KVIA.
Get free vaccines & boosters in El Paso; Participating Walmart locations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding outdoor pop-up events at several Walmart locations across Texas this month. This includes two Walmart locations in El Paso that will be offering free COVID-19 vaccines or boosters with no appointment, insurance or ID needed. On Saturday Sep. 24, vaccines and […]
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
Greater Chamber welcomes Las Cruces’ newest police officers
“We are truly grateful for your commitment,” Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, as the chamber congratulated and welcomed Las Cruces’ newest police officers. “We appreciate all that you do for us,” Chamber Board of Directors President Craig...
Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
EPPD investigating shooting in the Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 7900 block of Gateway East in the Lower Valley. The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police officials said no injuries were reported, but two people were detained. However, police officials said no arrests...
Car falls off Scenic Drive into residential neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas– A car fell off Scenic Drive into a residential neighborhood located near Lebanon Ave in Central El Paso. The severity of the driver's injuries are unknown, but fire officials said the person refused medical care when first responders arrived on scene. Officials have not said what...
Opinion: El Paso DA should stop attacking judge – and do her job
Judges are neutral, standing outside of and apart from day-to-day politics. They are charged with making right, just decisions whether in the simplest or most difficult and perilous cases. Judges are not permitted to respond when personally attacked. It is for that reason that District Attorney Yvonne Rosales’ public actions...
