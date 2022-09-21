Read full article on original website
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Stockton, California 9/24/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. * The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla)...
Drew Mcintyre Pulled from WWE Live Events, Replaced by Braun Strowman
Best wishes to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, McIntyre did not show up to any of the live events that took place over the weekend. The word within WWE is that McIntyre is “very ill with bad food poisoning,” and that he gutted his way through SmackDown for his segment with Karrion Kross.
Cody Rhodes Explains Why Doctors Are Not Giving Him a Timetable for His Return
As most of you are aware, Cody Rhodes is out for the foreseeable future with a torn pec after competing against Seth Rollins in his most recent match, which took place at WWE Hell in a Cell. Rhodes insisted on continuing to wrestle despite the fact that the pec had...
Matt Hardy Says Too Many Heels in Wrestling Worry About Internet Feedback
During this week’s episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt and Jon Alba took a retrospective look at the cage match that took place at WWE Unforgiven 2000 for the Tag Team Titles. In addition to that, Matt discussed a few topics related to the state of wrestling today.
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
Karl Anderson Talks About a Possible WWE Return and Winning the NEVER Openweight Title
Karl Anderson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “Just like you said, never say never. We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”
WWE RAW Star Moved to NXT to Form a New Tag Team
It’s been several weeks since anyone has seen Veer Mahaan on WWE TV. He was one of the acts that were pushed on RAW; nevertheless, Mahaan vanished not long after Vince McMahon resigned from his position as WWE Chairman. As can be seen below, Mahaan has been moved to...
Latest News on WWE’s Plans for NXT’s Global Expansion
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke with LADBibleTV in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Triple H discussed WWE’s plans for an NXT global expansion:. “For the last ten years or so, we’ve created that recruiting effort and started a brand called NXT,...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
WWE NXT Live Event Results from Citrus Springs, FL 9/24/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, FL. * Fallon Henley, Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward) & Valentina Feroz defeated Arianna Grace, Kiana James & a local wrestler. * Veer & Sanga defeated Chase...
Thee WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed for Next Week, Sami Zayn Update
Three matches have been announced for next week’s SmackDown on FOX. Bayley returns to blue brand ring action next week when she takes on Shotzi. Raquel Rodriguez defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai on this week’s SmackDown. Damage CTRL triple-teamed Rodriguez after the match until Shotzi made the save. Shotzi also rescued Rodriguez from Damage CTRL after Bayley had defeated her the previous week.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Fresno, California 9/25/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. * The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland & Sheamus) defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser) * Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li. * “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane played....
Cary Silkin Comments on Chris Jericho Becoming ROH World Champion
Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship for the first time in his career to kick off the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this past Wednesday. While watching the match, Cary Silkin, the former owner of Ring of Honor, was attacked by Jericho outside the ring. Silkin appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed Jericho becoming champion.
Jim Cornette Praises WWE Rising Star Following Character Change
During his show, “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of subjects, one of which was Madcap Moss. While Moss is still figuring out his place in WWE, Cornette has praised him for his look, his in-ring prowess, and his overall athleticism. “But...
What Happened Before and After WWE SmackDown, Stephen Amell Attends
Ricochet and Madcap Moss defeated Los Lotharios in the dark match before Friday night’s WWE SmackDown at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Street Profits and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther in the dark main event after SmackDown ended. The finish saw Nakamura hit Kaiser with a Kinshasa.
Latest News on DX Returning to WWE RAW Next Month
WWE Hall of Famers D-Generation X will mark their 25th anniversary next month. As PWMania.com previously reported, DX members will return on the October 10 RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice...
Rob Van Dam Comments on a Possible WWE Return Without Vince McMahon in Charge
During an interview on the Cafe de Rene, Rob Van Dam discussed the prospect of returning to WWE now that Vince McMahon is no longer the company’s CEO. “Do I like that Vince is no longer with WWE? No. I personally don’t think there’s anything in it for me because Vince was a friend and there’s no reason for me to believe at this point that the current guy that’s running things has any more interest in me than Vince did. For those reasons, just from my selfish perspective, I think [it was] better for me when Vince was there.”
Alberto Del Rio Details New Day and League of Nations’ Backstage Fight at WrestleMania 32
Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda has published another segment of the interview he had with former WWE star Alberto Del Rio. When asked if it’s true that a brawl broke out backstage shortly before The New Day vs. League of Nations bout at WrestleMania, Del Rio said the following in response to the question:
Why Alexa Bliss Needs Bray Wyatt to Return to WWE
Shocking releases happen in WWE, and fans expect them every year. Usually, there aren’t many that unanimously shock the core of the fanbase, but no release in recent history was more shocking than the announcement of Bray Wyatt’s departure in July of 2021. Not only were fans completely...
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE RAW (9/19/22) – SAP Center in San Jose, California – 7,577 sold. AEW Dynamite (9/21/22) – New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium – 12,396 sold. WWE SmackDown (9/23/22) – Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City – 6,566 sold.
