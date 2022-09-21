ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, GA
Houston County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Society
County
Houston County, GA
City
Warner Robins, GA
Local
Georgia Government
mercercluster.com

Macon Pride Festival promises an event-filled week of celebration

As fall approaches, so does the return of the annual Macon Pride Festival. This year's festival is a seven-day long celebration beginning on Sept. 26 full of food, vendors, drag and, of course, pride. This is Macon’s third pride festival since the festival's debut in 2019. The festival aims to...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Hispanic Heritage Fest held at Smiley's Flea Market

MACON, Ga. — Families and friends gathered together on Sunday at Smiley's Flea Market on Hawkinsville Road in Macon for live music and entertainment. People were dancing and laughing with one another, and enjoying cultural foods from Colombia, Puerto Rico, and other places. The event honors Hispanic Heritage month,...
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Thanksgiving#Charity#Cooler#The Anytime Fitness
13WMAZ

LIST: Central Georgia high school football games moved ahead of Hurricane Ian

MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local high school football games have begun to move football games up. As of 11 a.m, Monday, Ian became a hurricane and is gaining strength with sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a hurricane. Ian gained hurricane status at 5 a.m. Monday.
MACON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Bibb Co. man arrested for attempting to flee and shooting at police

MACON – Bibb County deputies were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a short vehicle pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. No one was injured in the incident.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Teen Rodeo Safety Event held in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Around the community this weekend, teens and young adults can experience some hands-on workshops that can help them become better - and safer - drivers. The Kiwanis Macon Club and Macon-Bibb's Police Department and Fire Crew are hosting their 12th annual teen driving Rodeo (road-day-o). The...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
vanishinggeorgia.com

Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County

Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
LEE COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Man dead after being shot in Macon in May

MACON, Ga. — A man has died in the hospital after being shot in earlier this year. According to Coroner Leon Jones, 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died on Saturday in a Macon hospital from complications following a shooting in May. Jones says on May 19 Wynes was driving home from...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

GABBA Fest finale ends week of music in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon has a music rich history, and a big part of it features the Allman Brothers Band. The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy lives on. This week they came to Macon to feature artists of all kinds,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy