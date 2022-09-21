Read full article on original website
Operation Arresting Hunger helping feed families for the holidays
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Cooler weather is on the way, so the holiday season isn't too far away. Operation Arresting Hunger is working to ensure every family in Houston County has meals on their plates come the holidays. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, folks could run...
Spooky fall events to do in Central Georgia this October
MACON, Ga. — It's the spookiest season of the year, which means it's time for all things games, ghosts, and ghouls. But never fear, there are also a few events on this list so that the least brave among us can enjoy some fall fun. If you have a...
Man escapes work detail in Monroe County after stealing City of Forsyth truck
FORSYTH, Ga. — A man has escaped from a Department of Corrections work detail in Forsyth after stealing a truck. Robert Jenkins, a Columbus man, escaped from the work detail by stealing a white Ford F150 with the City of Forsyth seal on the side. The Monroe County Sheriff’s...
Bibb P&Z to discuss possible IHOP coming to Macon, Grants Lounge repairs, and other developments
MACON, Ga. — A new company and hundreds of jobs could be coming to south Macon-Bibb in the future, another spot in the works for folks to grab an endless stack of pancakes, and big renovations are coming to a staple in Macon's music scene. These are some busy...
Macon family still searching for family member missing since April
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Macon family is urging the community to help in the search of their loved one. We sat down with the family who says they need answers and your help. “Wayne where ever you at, momma loves you and I wish you would come home or call...
Macon Pride Festival promises an event-filled week of celebration
As fall approaches, so does the return of the annual Macon Pride Festival. This year's festival is a seven-day long celebration beginning on Sept. 26 full of food, vendors, drag and, of course, pride. This is Macon’s third pride festival since the festival's debut in 2019. The festival aims to...
Bibb announces $350M development, greenhouses could bring jobs to community, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County announces $350M development in east Macon. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. Miller says the plans include a shopping center, hotel, possible medical offices, and more than 800 homes.
Hispanic Heritage Fest held at Smiley's Flea Market
MACON, Ga. — Families and friends gathered together on Sunday at Smiley's Flea Market on Hawkinsville Road in Macon for live music and entertainment. People were dancing and laughing with one another, and enjoying cultural foods from Colombia, Puerto Rico, and other places. The event honors Hispanic Heritage month,...
LIST: Central Georgia high school football games moved ahead of Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local high school football games have begun to move football games up. As of 11 a.m, Monday, Ian became a hurricane and is gaining strength with sustained winds of 80 mph, making it a hurricane. Ian gained hurricane status at 5 a.m. Monday.
Bibb Co. man arrested for attempting to flee and shooting at police
MACON – Bibb County deputies were involved in a shooting after a traffic stop turned into a short vehicle pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Macon, Georgia. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 21, 2022. No one was injured in the incident.
Macon-Bibb County donates 250 acres to National Park Service, expands Ocmulgee Mounds
MACON, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park got a little bigger this week as it moves toward national park status. Macon-Bibb County donated 250 acres south of the park's current border to the National Park Service. To get to that next level, the grounds needed to expand. The donation is almost a half square mile along the Ocmulgee River.
Teen Rodeo Safety Event held in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Around the community this weekend, teens and young adults can experience some hands-on workshops that can help them become better - and safer - drivers. The Kiwanis Macon Club and Macon-Bibb's Police Department and Fire Crew are hosting their 12th annual teen driving Rodeo (road-day-o). The...
Kinchafoonee Creek, Lee County
Rising near Buena Vista, Kinchafoonee Creek flows southeasterly for nearly 92 miles before joining the Flint River at Albany. According to Ken Krakow, the name is Creek for Bone Mortar or Mortar Nutshells, which referred to a device for cracking nuts. The creek [longer than many rivers] was such an important artery in the early settlement of the area that it gave its name to Kinchafoonee County, which was later changed to Webster County.
Man dead after being shot in Macon in May
MACON, Ga. — A man has died in the hospital after being shot in earlier this year. According to Coroner Leon Jones, 67-year-old Phillip Wynes died on Saturday in a Macon hospital from complications following a shooting in May. Jones says on May 19 Wynes was driving home from...
'Worse than spray painting,': Candle wax defaces Rose Hill Cemetery gravesites
MACON, Ga. — Candles are commonly seen at gravesites to symbolize honor and respect for those who’ve died, but Rose Hill Cemetery’s preservationist says they've become a form of vandalism there. Rose Hill Cemetery preservationist, Joey Fernandez has a graveyard of around 50 empty candle holders around...
Huge greenhouses, 300 jobs may be coming to south Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A New York company wants to grow salad greens and more than 300 jobs in south Bibb County. The plan by BrightFarms LLC is scheduled to go before Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning commission Monday. They want to set up shop on nearly 200 acres at Hawkinsville...
'We can manage any increased volume': Rural Georgia counties using nationwide 988 crisis line
DUBLIN, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities reported that in the first 45 days of the 988 rollout, 37,561 calls, texts, and chats were received. Currently, the Peach State already has its own crisis line people can call. Monica Johnson is the director for the Division of Behavioral Health. She says the state is already ahead of other states in crisis access.
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens, hurricane watch in effect for western Cuba
MACON, Ga. — All eyes are on Ian now as the tropical storm eyes the Gulf of Mexico. As of 11 pm Saturday, Ian is still a tropical storm but now has sustained winds of 50 mph. This newest update doesn't show any major changes to the forecast cone.
GABBA Fest finale ends week of music in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon has a music rich history, and a big part of it features the Allman Brothers Band. The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy lives on. This week they came to Macon to feature artists of all kinds,...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
