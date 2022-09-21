Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Dad knits blankets to represent his babies’ sleep patterns and they are works of art
One Seattle father found a creative and scientific way to handle the sleep deprivation of having a baby: He created a meticulous blanket representing every moment of sleeping and waking during his children's first years. The mesmerizing result shows the chaos of newborn days (and nights) gradually turning into a...
thurstontalk.com
Dr. Tina Hajewski Traveled Near and Far Before Making OlyOrtho Home
Some people see life as an exciting adventure with much to learn along the way. For Dr. Tina Hajewski, a newly hired member of the Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OlyOrtho) spine care team, the long and winding road recently brought her to the Pacific Northwest for the next stage of life’s journey. Her expertise in spine surgery is a win/win for new and existing OlyOrtho patients.
Inverse
These two daily activities are wreaking havoc on teens’ sleep
With the school year underway around the United States, parents and caregivers are once again faced with the age-old struggle of wrangling groggy kids out of bed in the morning. For parents of preteens and teenagers, it can be particularly challenging. Sometimes this gets chalked up to laziness in teens....
KING-5
Baby goats and beer: a combination that's impossible to resist!
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Kids play with kids while parent look on, trying not to spill their beers. This is exactly what brewers Gary Winn and Seth Hanson envisioned when they teamed up to start Yoked Farmhouse & Brewery with Gary's mother, Phyllis Tiernan. "Goats are super social," Winn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Washington Is Stuck With a Travel Nurse Dilemma, Pitting Care Against Costs
When Kevin Saavedra landed at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center in February, it became the sixth hospital he's worked at in less than three years. He drives from place to place, his two Rottweilers in tow, and has a growing list of states he'd be eager to return to. Saavedra is...
Kirkland family to host neighborhood campfire, music meetup
KIRKLAND, Wash. — You can’t miss the Frank home, with the turquoise bathtub out front on Third Street in Kirkland. That’s where the neighborhood campfire and music meetup hosted by Kathy Frank and her husband will be; but this time, everyone’s invited. “People need community and...
westsideseattle.com
After 22 years Homefront Ice Cream is asked to move out
Homefront Ice Cream, a fixture on Alki Beach at 2622 Alki Ave SW for the past 22 years will be gone as of Oct. 31. Owner Savary Ou, who came to the United States from Cambodia when she was eleven, has grown the business steadily over the past two decades, now offering more than 58 flavors of ice cream, smoothies and espresso.
secretseattle.co
56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say
Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
macaronikid.com
Local Pumpkin Patches for Your Fall Family Fun
Macaroni KID Kitsap has the scoop on everything harvest and Halloween happening locally, plus some cool crafts, fall projects, spooky recipes and more!. Local Pumpkin Patches in Kitsap County are listed and linked below. Visit our Calendar for everything going on this fall season for kids and families. Open daily...
Bolt Creek Fire containment drops to 7%; evacuation levels updated
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn in Snohomish County, now burning 11,277 acres and is only 7% contained. There’s a Red Flag Warning in effect Monday from noon till 7 p.m. Fire officials say the biggest concern are the humidity levels, which continue to drop. Over 150 firefighters...
parentmap.com
Seattle Parrot Expo
The largest Parrot-based event returns to the Northwest! Join the adventure at the Auburn Community and Events Center as it transforms into the rainforest--with parrots as the center and animals of all kinds! Immerse yourself and kids into the full experience and impact we have as a community to support this vast network.
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cohaitungchi.com
10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si
The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
Above average precipitation in October predicted to follow hot, dry summer
WASHINGTON — The first day of astronomical fall brought sunshine and the start of some fall colors to western Washington, which was a welcome sight for many after a hot, dry summer. "For Seattle, it was actually our driest summer on record," said Karin Bumbaco, the assistant state climatologist...
q13fox.com
Burien plastic surgeon's license suspended following allegations from WA Medical Commission
BURIEN, Wash. - The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) suspended the license of a south King County plastic surgeon following allegations that the doctor violated an agreement that placed restrictions on her ability to practice. WMC issued a suspension order on Sept. 19 for Dr. Kristine Brecht, who runs Aesthetic Rejuvenation...
valleyrecord.com
Molotov cocktails, opioid battles, and a guy drugging a minor | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode: A Renton man pleads guilty to threatening to burn down a Seattle police union building; Auburn is among cities that could receive money to fight the opioid epidemic; and a Black Diamond man pleads guilty to child molestation and assault after administering homemade chemicals to his daughter.
9-year-old attacked by brown bear in Alaska recovering at Harborview
Alaska, U.S.— A 9-year old boy mauled by a grizzly bear in Alaska is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. A spokesperson with the hospital says the boy underwent a procedure Wednesday and says he is stable. Alaska State Troopers say on Tuesday the boy and a...
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Comments / 0