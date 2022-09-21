ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

thurstontalk.com

Dr. Tina Hajewski Traveled Near and Far Before Making OlyOrtho Home

Some people see life as an exciting adventure with much to learn along the way. For Dr. Tina Hajewski, a newly hired member of the Olympia Orthopaedic Associates (OlyOrtho) spine care team, the long and winding road recently brought her to the Pacific Northwest for the next stage of life’s journey. Her expertise in spine surgery is a win/win for new and existing OlyOrtho patients.
OLYMPIA, WA
Inverse

These two daily activities are wreaking havoc on teens’ sleep

With the school year underway around the United States, parents and caregivers are once again faced with the age-old struggle of wrangling groggy kids out of bed in the morning. For parents of preteens and teenagers, it can be particularly challenging. Sometimes this gets chalked up to laziness in teens....
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Baby goats and beer: a combination that's impossible to resist!

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — Kids play with kids while parent look on, trying not to spill their beers. This is exactly what brewers Gary Winn and Seth Hanson envisioned when they teamed up to start Yoked Farmhouse & Brewery with Gary's mother, Phyllis Tiernan. "Goats are super social," Winn...
PORT ORCHARD, WA
westsideseattle.com

After 22 years Homefront Ice Cream is asked to move out

Homefront Ice Cream, a fixture on Alki Beach at 2622 Alki Ave SW for the past 22 years will be gone as of Oct. 31. Owner Savary Ou, who came to the United States from Cambodia when she was eleven, has grown the business steadily over the past two decades, now offering more than 58 flavors of ice cream, smoothies and espresso.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

56 Things You Would Never Hear A Seattleite Say

Have you ever wondered how to tell if someone is a true, dyed-in-the-wool Seattleite?. The longer you live in a certain place, the easier it gets to distinguish the locals from the tourists and temporary transplants. If you’ve lived in Seattle for a long time, then you know that there are just certain things you would never hear a Seattleite say.
SEATTLE, WA
macaronikid.com

Local Pumpkin Patches for Your Fall Family Fun

Macaroni KID Kitsap has the scoop on everything harvest and Halloween happening locally, plus some cool crafts, fall projects, spooky recipes and more!. Local Pumpkin Patches in Kitsap County are listed and linked below. Visit our Calendar for everything going on this fall season for kids and families. Open daily...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
parentmap.com

Seattle Parrot Expo

The largest Parrot-based event returns to the Northwest! Join the adventure at the Auburn Community and Events Center as it transforms into the rainforest--with parrots as the center and animals of all kinds! Immerse yourself and kids into the full experience and impact we have as a community to support this vast network.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Hikes near North Bend that aren’t Mt Si

The North Bend area has an abundance of wonderful hiking trails within an hours drive of the greater Seattle area. As a born and raised Seattleite, I’m sharing my favorite hikes near North Bend. This list does NOT include some of the famous (and extremely crowded) hikes in the area such as Mt Si, Little Si, Mailbox Peak and Rattlesnake Ledge. Each of these well known and busy trails have spectacular views and are worth doing, if you can find parking and deal with crowds (read my tips for finding less crowded hikes here). I’m passionate about helping people find new trails and new discoveries so let’s get to some of the other fantastic trails near North Bend.
NORTH BEND, WA
q13fox.com

Burien plastic surgeon's license suspended following allegations from WA Medical Commission

BURIEN, Wash. - The Washington Medical Commission (WMC) suspended the license of a south King County plastic surgeon following allegations that the doctor violated an agreement that placed restrictions on her ability to practice. WMC issued a suspension order on Sept. 19 for Dr. Kristine Brecht, who runs Aesthetic Rejuvenation...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Washington

While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
SEATTLE, WA

