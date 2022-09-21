ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Pensacola Teacher Selected by National Law Firm As “Teacher Of The Month”

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. is proud to sponsor the 4th Annual ‘Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month’ initiative. The Alabama-headquartered personal injury law firm, known for the eye-catching billboards across the Southeast, leads the nationwide campaign spotlighting K-12 teachers throughout the United States for their work and commitment to impacting their students’ lives.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Former Daphne Police captain charged with indecent exposure

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department have confirmed that a former Captain with the department has been arrested for a second time after an incident last week. Danny Bell was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after the alleged incident. According to officials, two women identified Bell as the man who […]
DAPHNE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Escambia County Public Fishing Lake Temporarily Closes

From the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Escambia County Public Fishing Lake (Leon Brooks Hines Lake) near Wing, Alabama, will temporarily close beginning September 26, 2022, due to the resignation of the lake manager. The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will begin accepting applications for the position immediately.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile dentistry in Okaloosa Co. rolls out restorative care bus, says 1 in 5 kids need urgent treatment

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Free mobile dentistry in Okaloosa and Walton County has an upgrade, now providing restorative care for kids with a new state-of-the-art clinic on wheels. The Children’s Volunteer Health Network said 1 in 5 kids they treat needs extra dental care. In its first week of operation at Riverside Elementary School in […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

State Attorney’s Office clears Escambia Co. deputies after man dies in custody, lead deputy fired

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The State Attorney’s Office has concluded the investigation into the in-custody death of Francisco Lugo, saying they found no evidence that Escambia County deputies were criminally negligent. On May 20, deputies received a call about a suspicious person, who ended up being Lugo. When deputies arrived, they found Lugo walking […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

