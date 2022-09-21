Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Lockdown lifted at Escambia High School after deputies clear threat
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A lockdown has been lifted at Escambia High School Monday afternoon after deputies cleared a threat. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the school on N 65th Ave. around 11:40 a.m. The school was reportedly put on Code Red lockdown. The sheriff's...
Beloved volunteer firefighter, deputy chief laid to rest in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – He was known as “Florky” to family and friends. He was an important member of the Belforest Volunteer Fire Department who will be hard to replace. “Florky was larger than life. He was much embedded in everything that we do here at the station. He was our resident mechanic, our […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Commissioners unanimously deny Jubilee's Community Development District
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A major blow to the Jubilee Project in Santa Rosa County. Commissioners decided unanimously Thursday to deny Jubilee’s Community Development District. Santa Rosa County sent WEAR News some information about the Community Development District. The information explained it's a self governing district which would’ve...
Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
WEAR
LIST: Sand available in Northwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Sand is now available at multiple locations in Northwest Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. Stillwell Park at 710 Essex Rd. in Fort Walton Beach. Public Works North at 1759 S Ferdon Blvd. in Crestview. The four locations in Santa Rosa County are:. Pace Fire Rescue at...
WEAR
Tolls suspended in Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties ahead of Hurricane Ian
Florida is suspending tolls in several areas along the Gulf Coast until further notice ahead of Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement in a press conference Monday morning. Other areas across the state include Polk Parkway, Pinellas Bayway, Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, the Interstate 4 connector and...
thepulsepensacola.com
Pensacola Teacher Selected by National Law Firm As “Teacher Of The Month”
Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C. is proud to sponsor the 4th Annual ‘Alexander Shunnarah Teacher of the Month’ initiative. The Alabama-headquartered personal injury law firm, known for the eye-catching billboards across the Southeast, leads the nationwide campaign spotlighting K-12 teachers throughout the United States for their work and commitment to impacting their students’ lives.
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Daphne Police captain charged with indecent exposure
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Daphne Police Department have confirmed that a former Captain with the department has been arrested for a second time after an incident last week. Danny Bell was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after the alleged incident. According to officials, two women identified Bell as the man who […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Escambia County Public Fishing Lake Temporarily Closes
From the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Escambia County Public Fishing Lake (Leon Brooks Hines Lake) near Wing, Alabama, will temporarily close beginning September 26, 2022, due to the resignation of the lake manager. The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will begin accepting applications for the position immediately.
Mobile dentistry in Okaloosa Co. rolls out restorative care bus, says 1 in 5 kids need urgent treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Free mobile dentistry in Okaloosa and Walton County has an upgrade, now providing restorative care for kids with a new state-of-the-art clinic on wheels. The Children’s Volunteer Health Network said 1 in 5 kids they treat needs extra dental care. In its first week of operation at Riverside Elementary School in […]
Man brings shotgun into gas station, clerk pulls gun on him: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery. Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Activists call for around-the-clock armed security at Oakwood Terrace Apartments
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- There's a renewed push for change at that Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County following Friday's stabbing murder. Activists on Monday called on management to pay for increased security measures at the complex -- specifically armed security around the clock. Deputies responded Friday night to the...
niceville.com
Alleged unfinished home remodel leads to grand theft charge
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Walton Beach man, who reportedly started but did not complete a home remodeling project, is facing a charge of grand theft, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said it arrested Robert Brezeale, 44, on...
WEAR
Endangered salamander prevents solution for traffic backup in Okaloosa, Santa Rosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- State and county lawmakers are now discussing solutions to a traffic problem that spans across Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties. Drivers say traffic backs up near Hurlburt Field on Highway 98, and can cause a traffic jam all the way down to Navarre Beach. The state...
WPMI
Baldwin Co roundabout at intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 completed
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Highway Department announces today that the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 has been completed. Beginning today Friday, September 23, 2022, the intersection at County Road 32 and County Road 13 will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
State Attorney’s Office clears Escambia Co. deputies after man dies in custody, lead deputy fired
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The State Attorney’s Office has concluded the investigation into the in-custody death of Francisco Lugo, saying they found no evidence that Escambia County deputies were criminally negligent. On May 20, deputies received a call about a suspicious person, who ended up being Lugo. When deputies arrived, they found Lugo walking […]
WEAR
Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
Comments / 0