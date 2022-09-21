ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, MO

Driver dies from injuries following I-49 crash in Belton

By Brian Dulle
 4 days ago

BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred late Wednesday morning and left one person dead.

Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at southbound Interstate 49, just south of 155th Street.

Johnson County Transit works to hire additional staff amid bus driver shortage

Police said the driver of a Dodge Dakota had passed a commercial vehicle on the inside shoulder after the reduction from 3 to 2 lanes. The driver of the Dodge lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and overturned.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital by Belton EMS. Police said the driver later died after succumbing to injuries.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

Anyone with additional witness information is asked to contact (816) 331-1500.

Crash near N. Winian Ave. leaves one seriously injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency services responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon that left the driver with serious injuries. A silver Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Winian Avenue, which is a dead-end street. The vehicle failed to stop at the end of the street and traveled approximately 30 yards into […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Marshall Men Injured in I-70 Rollover

Two Marshall men were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2021 Jeep, driven by 23-year-old Jerry D. Huff of Marshall, was on I-70 at the 51.6 mile marker around 4:40 a.m., when the Jeep struck the rear of an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 50-year-old Maria G. Jurado of Kansas City.
MARSHALL, MO
KMZU

KC accident proves fatal for driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Two Kansas City drivers are involved in a fatal crash yesterday evening. Highway patrol says the incident took place around 7:30pm on I-435. A northbound vehicle driven by 42-year-old Joshuwa Wiley struck the rear of a second vehicle, driven by 30-year-old Edward Strickland, causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway. Both drivers were reportedly ejected.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Motorcyclist killed in I-435 crash identified

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A motorcyclist killed in a Saturday night crash has been identified by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Joshauwa Wiley, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, was ejected from his 2005 Suzuki motorcycle after colliding with another motorcyclist in a crash on Interstate 435 near Highway 45.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Lawson riders injured in motorcycle Crash

RAY COUNTY, Mo. -- A collision with an animal put a Lawson motorcyclist in the hospital Sunday night. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Laurence Atkinson, 56, struck an animal on northbound Route C, just North of West 126th Street in Ray County. The impact caused his bike to travel off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch.
RAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man injured after boat fire at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — A man was injured after a boat caught fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online Boat/Drowning Incident Reports, the incident happened on the 7.7 mile mark main channel at North Buck Creek Cove around 8:13 p.m.
CLEVELAND, MO
kttn.com

Forty two year old woman taken to Wright Memorial Hospital after crashing minivan

A Maysville resident received serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident Friday near Jamesport. The driver, Forty-two-year-old Tiffany Lipai was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The other driver, 29-year-old Sayyadina Uehling of Polo, was not reported hurt. The accident happened early Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 6...
TRENTON, MO
