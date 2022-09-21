During an interview on the Cafe de Rene, Rob Van Dam discussed the prospect of returning to WWE now that Vince McMahon is no longer the company’s CEO. “Do I like that Vince is no longer with WWE? No. I personally don’t think there’s anything in it for me because Vince was a friend and there’s no reason for me to believe at this point that the current guy that’s running things has any more interest in me than Vince did. For those reasons, just from my selfish perspective, I think [it was] better for me when Vince was there.”

