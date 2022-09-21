Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Laney High community comes together for homecoming
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a week ago Saturday that Richmond County deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at Josey High School and the previous day at Laney High School. This prompted the Richmond County School Board to almost cancel tailgates and homecoming parades entirely. That motion...
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Community events, festivals fill the calendar year round
Things to do - From community events to festivals, here are a few signature reasons to visit this region each season. • Taking place around Aiken, Christmas in Aiken is a magical series of events. A few of the holiday celebrations include the Nutcracker Tea, where local children get an up-close view of the Aiken Civic Ballet's annual performance of "The Nutcracker" at the Aiken County Historical Museum, and Night of 1,000 Lights, where the streets of downtown Aiken are lit with festive decor and some shops stay open late to offer holiday treats, music and drinks.
wgac.com
Review; Sno-Cap
My review of the Sno-Cap begins with a funeral. So, the father of one of my close friends passed away earlier this week, with the funeral being on Thursday. There is a group of us, we call ourselves “the core four” because we play golf with a lot of different people, but the four of us just find ourselves spending a lot of time together.
‘Our purpose is to feed the human spirit’: Kroger rounds-up for Golden Harvest Food Bank
It’s Hunger Action Day here in Augusta, and across the rest of the nation.
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
Construction progress continues to be made on Aiken County schools projects
Work is moving forward on the many construction projects the Aiken County Public School District has underway. Dr. Corey Murphy, chief officer of operations and student services, spoke to members of the Aiken County Board of Education during their Sept. 13 meeting about the different projects. For the Aiken High School auditorium, Murphy said rough-site grading, site utilities and storm drainage are in.
The Post and Courier
Second Baptist Church of Aiken: Family, friends celebrate Rev. Doug Slaughter
The Rev. Doug Slaughter, Second Baptist Church of Aiken's senior pastor, got a major surprise for his 65th birthday, with a party being held in his honor Sept. 4 at Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center. The Virginia native came on board with Second Baptist on the first Sunday of September in 1993.
Wayman Johnson: Local veteran 'just the best' in service
Service is a highly familiar concept for Vietnam veteran Wayman Johnson, whether halfway around the world or just around the corner. The hospital volunteer, Knights of Columbus member and longtime Savannah River Site employee is known through a variety of roles around Aiken and Augusta, and Orangeburg is also part of the picture, as he is a member of the South Carolina State University ROTC Hall of Fame.
Aiken Winter Colony estate Rose Hill to be offered at auction online
A well-known Winter Colony estate in Aiken is set to be auctioned off online . Bidding on Rose Hill will open at noon on Oct. 18 at crexi.com and will start at $850,000. Crexi is a commercial real estate marketplace and technology platform. Andrew and Elizabeth Hobbs own Rose Hill,...
WIS-TV
Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
The Post and Courier
Discover Aiken: Five eateries to experience in Aiken County
If you enjoy going out to eat, Aiken County is a great place to be. The dining scene includes innovative gourmet restaurants, meat-and-three lunchrooms, soulful barbecues and inconspicuous cafes that serve authentic dishes from throughout the Western Hemisphere. Here are five favorites – downhome and deluxe, downtown and beyond.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Healing Springs Country Store Reopens
Just a few years ago, while visiting family, Sophan Tauch walked into Blackville’s Healing Springs Country Store for the first time. She didn’t realize then that divine intervention was preparing to change her life path. However, she believes it’s clear now. God directed her coast to coast, journeying...
FOX Carolina
Greenwood city and county firefighters sign automatic aid agreement
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the City of Greenwood and Greenwood County signed an agreement on Friday to provide aid in fire services. The agreement, scheduled to become active on Nov. 1, allows Greenwood County firefighters to instantly respond with a crew if there is a structure fire within city limits. City firefighters can also respond to county structure fire calls within the four adjacent fire districts to city limits.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia, Bishopville residents snag winning Mega Millions lottery tickets
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two South Carolinians are a little richer tonight. Lottery officials say someone in Columbia and Bishopville chose the correct numbers for the Mega Millions drawing and almost took it all. One of the tickets was a $50 thousand dollar winner that was sold to here in Columbia. The ticket was purchased at the Shiv Food Mart in the 1600 block of Beltline Boulevard, while a second ticket for $10 thousand dollars was sold from the Lucknow Mini Mart along Lucknow Road in Bishopville.
WMBF
Why a billboard in South Carolina now advertises abortion access in California
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A 2022 candidate for governor is paying for a billboard that South Carolinians may spot on their commutes. But where they will not spot this candidate is on their ballots this November. The campaign of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat up for re-election for his...
What safety and security looks like for Richmond County high school homecoming games this weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “I love safety that’s number one,“ said Charles Norman. Gearing up for this weekends homecoming festivities, Academy of Richmond County invited fans into the stadium for their homecoming game against Lincoln County. But safety is most important… after two recent shootings on school property the Richmond County School system is reviewing safety […]
The Post and Courier
Fifth Street pedestrian bridge now open connecting Augusta, North Augusta
The $11.05 million 5th Street pedestrian bridge between Augusta and North Augusta is now open, as of early morning on Sept. 24. The orange cones have been moved and the fencing’s come down ... at least on the Georgia side; fencing was still in place on the Carolina side as of Saturday noontime.
Meet Attorney Kendra Robinson Who Is Sealing Deals and Taking Black Homeownership to the Next Level
Criminal defense attorney, real estate closing attorney, and reality TV star, Kendra Robinson, is sticking to the bottom line and representing Black homeowners with her state-of-the-art firm, SRS Title & Associates. Originally born and raised in a small industrial community in Clinton, South Carolina, Robinson learned at a young age...
The Post and Courier
Building in Verenes Industrial Park in Aiken sells for $4.1 million
A building in Verenes Industrial Park north of Aiken recently sold for $4.1 million. The buyers were 300 Johnny Mercer LP and 45 Grand Oaks Storage LLC. Aiken attorney Ray Massey is the registered agent for 300 Johnny Mercer, according to information posted on South Carolina Secretary of State Mark Hammond’s website.
ADPS looking for endangered, runaway teenager with health issues
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a runaway teenager. According to ADPS, Mariah Simmons, 16, is an endangered runaway with health issues. If anyone sees her or has any information that will lead to her being found, please contact ADPS at (803) 642-7620.
