'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Putin Fanboy in California Tried to Sell ‘Classified’ Docs to Russia, Feds Say
A San Diego man pretending to be a U.S. Treasury employee with Top Secret security clearance contacted the Russian Embassy last August with an offer to sell “classified information regarding sanctions” imposed by Washington, later explaining that he “respected Vladamir [sic] Putin and his nationalist view as opposed to President Biden’s globalist view,” according to federal court filings unsealed Monday. Steven Struhar surrendered to authorities on Sept. 23, and pleaded guilty the same day to making false statements and bank fraud. In his plea agreement, he admitted to meeting with a person “he believed was an emissary of the Russian Government,” but then ghosting them. Prosecutors say Struhar, who didn’t work for Treasury and didn’t have a clearance, never had access to classified information. It is unclear who alerted the feds. The bank fraud charge stems from two counterfeit checks Struhar confessed to depositing for nearly $90,000. It’s unclear if the checks had anything to do with the Russia deal. Struhar, who faces maximum of 35 years in prison, is out on $25,000 bail pending sentencing, which is set for Jan. 3.Read it at U.S. District Court
