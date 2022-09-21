Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Stockton, California 9/24/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. * The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) defeated Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) * Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla)...
PWMania
Drew Mcintyre Pulled from WWE Live Events, Replaced by Braun Strowman
Best wishes to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, McIntyre did not show up to any of the live events that took place over the weekend. The word within WWE is that McIntyre is “very ill with bad food poisoning,” and that he gutted his way through SmackDown for his segment with Karrion Kross.
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Explains Why Doctors Are Not Giving Him a Timetable for His Return
As most of you are aware, Cody Rhodes is out for the foreseeable future with a torn pec after competing against Seth Rollins in his most recent match, which took place at WWE Hell in a Cell. Rhodes insisted on continuing to wrestle despite the fact that the pec had...
PWMania
Matt Hardy Says Too Many Heels in Wrestling Worry About Internet Feedback
During this week’s episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt and Jon Alba took a retrospective look at the cage match that took place at WWE Unforgiven 2000 for the Tag Team Titles. In addition to that, Matt discussed a few topics related to the state of wrestling today.
PWMania
Photo: MJF Hangs Out With WWE Star
AEW star MJF has been in the news recently following his return at All Out, where he was revealed as the joker who won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a title shot whenever he wants. MJF revealed earlier this week that he had reached an agreement with AEW President...
PWMania
Karl Anderson Talks About a Possible WWE Return and Winning the NEVER Openweight Title
Karl Anderson recently spoke with Sports Illustrated in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. Here are the highlights:. “Just like you said, never say never. We’ve got verbally agreed upon dates with New Japan Pro-Wrestling for an extended period of time. But there’s such a built-in story with Bullet Club, and we never got to finish the story [in WWE] with AJ Styles or even Finn. There’s been a lot of things that have happened in the business, so you can never say never. Any time we can work with brothers like AJ and Finn, we’re always going to listen to that.”
PWMania
Latest News on WWE’s Plans for NXT’s Global Expansion
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently spoke with LADBibleTV in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Triple H discussed WWE’s plans for an NXT global expansion:. “For the last ten years or so, we’ve created that recruiting effort and started a brand called NXT,...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (9/26/22)
The Road to Extreme Rules continues tonight with WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Following a heated social media exchange this weekend, RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles. The women’s division will be represented tonight in a non-title match between RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY.
PWMania
WWE NXT Live Event Results from Citrus Springs, FL 9/24/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Citrus Springs Community Center in Citrus Springs, FL. * Fallon Henley, Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward) & Valentina Feroz defeated Arianna Grace, Kiana James & a local wrestler. * Veer & Sanga defeated Chase...
PWMania
Thee WWE SmackDown Matches Revealed for Next Week, Sami Zayn Update
Three matches have been announced for next week’s SmackDown on FOX. Bayley returns to blue brand ring action next week when she takes on Shotzi. Raquel Rodriguez defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai on this week’s SmackDown. Damage CTRL triple-teamed Rodriguez after the match until Shotzi made the save. Shotzi also rescued Rodriguez from Damage CTRL after Bayley had defeated her the previous week.
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Undergoes Successful Surgery
Yulisa Leon revealed in a backstage segment with Sanag and Valentina Feroz on the September 13th episode of WWE NXT that “it’s torn” and she’ll be out of action for nine months. She was wearing a brace on her right knee. Yulisa and Valentina competed on...
PWMania
WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Fresno, California 9/25/22
The following results are from Sunday’s WWE Sunday Stunner live event at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. * The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland & Sheamus) defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser) * Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li. * “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane played....
PWMania
Cary Silkin Comments on Chris Jericho Becoming ROH World Champion
Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship for the first time in his career to kick off the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this past Wednesday. While watching the match, Cary Silkin, the former owner of Ring of Honor, was attacked by Jericho outside the ring. Silkin appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed Jericho becoming champion.
PWMania
Buddy Matthews Hints at Taking Time Away from Pro Wrestling
Buddy Matthews might be following the lead of Malakai Black. Matthews appeared at Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24th where he had the following to say after his match with JT Dunn:. “I appreciate that,” he said as the crowd chanted “that was awesome.” “Unfortunately, tonight, I’m going to...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Praises WWE Rising Star Following Character Change
During his show, “The Jim Cornette Experience,” Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of subjects, one of which was Madcap Moss. While Moss is still figuring out his place in WWE, Cornette has praised him for his look, his in-ring prowess, and his overall athleticism. “But...
PWMania
Latest News on DX Returning to WWE RAW Next Month
WWE Hall of Famers D-Generation X will mark their 25th anniversary next month. As PWMania.com previously reported, DX members will return on the October 10 RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City to celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Senior Vice...
PWMania
Alberto Del Rio Details New Day and League of Nations’ Backstage Fight at WrestleMania 32
Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda has published another segment of the interview he had with former WWE star Alberto Del Rio. When asked if it’s true that a brawl broke out backstage shortly before The New Day vs. League of Nations bout at WrestleMania, Del Rio said the following in response to the question:
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. As of roughly 7 p.m. ET, the lineup was as follows:. * SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Lacey Evans in a non-title match. * Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Riddick Moss and Solo Sikoa...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (9/28/22)
AEW will broadcast Dynamite from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA this Wednesday. According to WrestleTix, 4,640 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/22/22), leaving 1,110 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 5,750. Here is the updated card for...
