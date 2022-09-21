Celebrate Autumn: A guide to fall festivals in Western Pennsylvania

Previewing the Cultural District's Fall Gallery Crawl 03:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Crafts, music, shopping, foliage, pumpkins, apple cider and more. Enjoy autumn at these fall festivals going on throughout Western Pennsylvania.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

September

Heidelberg – On Saturday, Sept. 24, head over to the Heidelberg Volunteer Fire Department on 1st Avenue. From 1-9 p.m., the Heidelberg community will be coming together to support the HVFD and enjoy various vendors, refreshments and entertainment like a bounce house, obstacle course race, and axe-throwing. There will also be live music!

Downtown -- Ready for special deals on supplies for home projects this fall? Check out the 2022 Pittsburgh Fall Home Show. The three-day exhibition is happening at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Check out the discounts and vendors from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1. On Sunday, the show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

October

South Side -- Start October by sampling one or two of the 1,000 doughnuts at the Pittsburgh Hard Cider & Donuts Festival. When you purchase a ticket for this event, you'll enjoy two free doughnuts and a special drink, plus access to four locations for a bar hop. It is happening on Oct. 1 until 8 p.m. on East Carson Street on the South Side, but you'll have to be there for registration between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are on sale here .

Swissvale -- Learn and experience industrial crafts through hands-on workshops at the Festival of Combustion in Swissvale. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at Carrie Furnaces National Historic Landmark, participants can see demonstrations in welding, glassblowing, blacksmithing, and whiskey distilling. At the end of the night, stick around for live music and a fireworks display.

Braddock -- On Saturday, Oct. 8, Braddock Farms is celebrating a huge milestone along with their yearly fall festival. Braddock Farms is hosting their fifth annual Braddock Fall Festival to celebrate 15 years of business. There will be a largest vegetable contest and fall dessert showdown for best recipe using seasonal ingredients. It's free and happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dormont – If you're feeling especially crafty and generous this fall, there's a great opportunity to give back on Saturday, Oct. 8. From 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., check out the Fall Fabric Fair, an annual fundraiser featuring discounted crafting and sewing materials, at The Salvation Army Greater Pittsburgh Women's Auxiliary. Proceeds and donations go toward helping families with food and housing insecurity in Pittsburgh.

Monroeville – Spooky season starts in Monroeville with the Wonders Oddities Expo. It's happening on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You'll want to check out the vendors coming to Pittsburgh to workshop, sell their products, showcase antiques, and demonstrate other "oddities." Vendors include Rock Bottom Jewelry and Engraving, J & M Mystical Creations, The Deep End Antiques, and Maude's Paperwing Gallery, just to name a few. Buy tickets here .

Moon Park -- The Moon Parks and Recreation Department has added even more events this year to their Moon Halloween Spooktacular celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 19. From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a Trunk or Treat giveaway for the first 500 kids who participate. You can also check out extreme pumpkin carving, hayrides, food trucks, and other entertainment happening at Moon Park until 8:30 p.m.

North Side – The Pittsburgh Project, a nonprofit community organization, is having a fundraising and educational event on Friday, Oct. 21. Their second annual Fall Fest starts at 6 p.m. at 2801 N. Charles Street with live music, a bonfire, and more. The executive director of The Pittsburgh Project will be speaking about community support and the organization's mission of helping the Northside.

Oakland -- If you didn't get enough donuts earlier this month on the South Side, you'll want to check out the first-ever Donut Fest. It's happening on Saturday, Oct. 22 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in the Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh. After buying your ticket online , go to the Cathedral Room at St. Nicholas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to try locally produced donuts and coffee.

Wexford – Starting Saturday, Sept. 17, celebrate the autumn season every weekend at Soergel Orchards' Fall Festival. Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., visit the Soergel Orchards for a stroll through their pumpkin patch, Friday night hayrides, refreshments, apple picking and more. The free festival is happening every weekend starting Sept. 17 and ending Oct. 30.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

ARMSTRONG COUNTY

Kittanning – It's a big year for Kittanning as the city will be hosting their annual fall festival for the very first time in history. It starts on Friday, Oct. 21 at 3:00 pm at Riverfront Park/Citizen's Bridge in Kittanning and continues until Sunday, Oct. 23. Show your skills and compete for prizes in a pumpkin carving contest, as well as pie baking and pie eating contests. Come out to Riverfront Park to support the city's first annual fall festival.

Cadogan Township – On Saturday, Sept. 17, the St. Lawrence Fall Festival starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 9 p.m. The festival features a bounce house, musical entertainment, and more happening in downtown Cadagon.

BEAVER COUNTY

Beaver – Head over to Shaw Park in Beaver on the last Saturday of October for Halloween in the Park. Hometown Happenings, a community events planning organization, put the event together to bring more of the Beaver borough together. Halloween in the Park starts at 11 a.m. on Oct. 29 at Shaw Park.

BUTLER COUNTY

Saxonburg – On Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 there will be a celebration in Roebling Park called the Saxonburg Festival of the Arts. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the park, as well as in Cooper Hall and on Main Street.

Valencia – There will be a charity festival to celebrate and fund 20 years of teaching about wildlife rehabilitation at Wildbird Recovery. On Sunday, Sept. 18 they're having the 11th Fall Migration Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Head out to Stormy Oaks Nature Conservancy to learn about various animal and flora exhibitions. The $20 tickets support the Wildbird Recovery education programs.

Downtown Butler -- Main Street in downtown Butler will be bustling at the start of October as the 44th annual Butler Fall Festival kicks off. Admission is free and it's happening on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Zelienople – Enjoy a car cruise, a farmer's market, live music and a large selection of vendors at the 37th Annual Country Fall Festival in Zelienople. It's happening on Oct. 15-16 at Four Corners Park starting at 10 a.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY

Uniontown --Take the kids treat-or-treating early along Sheepskin Trail in Hutchinson Park for a special Halloween event. Check out the Haunted Trail of Treats on Saturday, Oct. 22 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Uniontown.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

New Castle – This fall, a day of "music, peace & love" and 20 musical artists are coming to Cascade Park. The fourth annual New Castle Music Festival is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at noon, wrapping up at 10:30 p.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Monongahela -- There are two different autumn festivals happening in Washington County this fall: Witch Fest 2022 and Street Food Festival. The Street Food Festival starts Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. and Witch Fest will be happening later this fall on Oct. 29 starting at 3 p.m. Both events are happening at the Monongahela Aquatorium.

Cecil Township – Enjoy music, refreshments, fireworks, and a full line-up of live music at the Cecil Township Fall Festival. It's happening Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cecil Park.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Latrobe – On Saturday, Oct. 8, Pleasant Lane Farms in Latrobe will host an open house and barnyard bash starting at 4:30 p.m. You'll want to stick around for live music and hay rides, then the night will wrap up with fireworks at dusk.

Greensburg – Take a haunted tour of Historic Hanna's Town and learn about the ghost stories from the 18th Century. The Westmoreland County Historical Society will be teaching people about the history of Halloween in the area during the Jack-o-Lantern Tours on Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.