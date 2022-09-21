Read full article on original website
Lincolnites head to University Place Neighborhood for Streets Alive! event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The streets of one Lincoln neighborhood were bustling with activities relating to health and wellness. Streets Alive! is an annual event that takes place in a different neighborhood every two years. This cycle, University Place Neighborhood is the host. Its goal is to provide a free outdoor...
Warhorse Casino opens for business in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time in Nebraska history, casino doors opened for people to gamble. Saturday morning eager guests cheered as Warhorse Casino in Lincoln welcomed its first guests at 10 a.m. Some arrived over an hour before the grand opening. “[I was] out in the parking...
Rock the Block event helps a Bellevue home get a new coat of paint
BELLEVUE, Neb. — A Bellevue man is rejoicing in the work of volunteers who worked to clean up and re-paint his house on Saturday. It was part of the Rock the Block event put on by Habitat Omaha, covering six square blocks in Olde Town. For Roy Wilson, sprucing...
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
Multiple units are working on a vegetation fire south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A corn field is partially on fire near West A street in Lancaster county. Multiple units are responding. We do have a reporter on scene and will update the story as we receive more information.
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
Nebraska Task Force 1 returns from Puerto Rico
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A team of 45 firefighters has returned from Puerto Rico. According to Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Task Force 1 went to Puerto Rico to conduct rapid search operations. They were tasked with looking for survivors and anyone affected by the storm. Hurricane Fiona left much...
Omaha gas prices fluctuate, have risen in recent weeks
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a trend of falling prices over the summer, Omaha gas prices have risen in the past few weeks. According to GasBuddy price reports, Omaha’s average gas price has risen to $3.70 per gallon Monday. Just two weeks ago, Omaha gas prices were roughly 23...
Nebraska opens first casino in Lincoln
His original works have been performed by the New York Youth Symphony and the Omaha symphony. It's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we take this moment to raise awareness and look to the future of cancer treatment. Friday Night Fever: Ralston vs Gross Catholic. Updated: 7 hours ago. Friday Night...
North and South Omaha await big decisions on $355 million
Four public hearings aimed at spending $355 million to transform Omaha’s inner city and other economically struggling parts of Nebraska are in the books. The Economic Recovery Act passed the Legislature 45-to-one but some argue the hard part is just beginning. For years, and years, folks in North Omaha...
Hundreds attend the return of Omaha Whiskey Fest, over 350 samples available
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - After a two and a half year hiatus Whisky Fest returned for its second time. Hundreds of whisky lovers joined distillers from around the world at the downtown Hilton to sample over 350 different bourbons, scotches, Irish and other types of spirits.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert declines to sign two resolutions passed by city council Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Thursday rejected the request to extend the bikeway pilot in the urban core. Stothert said the 18-month pilot has provided the necessary data to now evaluate and decide where a permanently protected bike lane will go. The bikeway pilot ends Sept....
Omaha Police investigating overnight stabbing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Monday at City View Apartments near south 22nd and St. Mary’s Avenue. According to officers at the scene, the 43-year-old victim is a tenant there and received a cut on the leg.
Lincoln streets to close for two events Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several Lincoln streets to expected to close for two events on Sunday, Sept. 25. Streets Alive!- Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:
Nebraska Task Force One conducting searches in Puerto Rico
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A total of 45 firefighters from Omaha, Lincoln and other departments make up a team called Nebraska Task Force 1. Friday is day three of their efforts in Puerto Rico. They are conducting rapid search operations. The team is accompanied by a couple of doctors, as...
Omaha family fights childhood cancer
The City of Omaha is being asked to open its wallet a little wider. Friday afternoon the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission gave approval for a brand new industry to operate in the state. Tribute to late fire chief in Cedar Bluffs. Updated: 6 hours ago. First responders from across...
Authorities looking for missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate went missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared Sunday after she went to a preapproved church visit. At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services. They...
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
