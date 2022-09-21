ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Biden's student debt relief plan could cost the government $400 billion

The Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans will cost the government about $400 billion, per a new estimate by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The letter, addressed to Congress members, also revealed that the White House's plan to extend the current pause on student loan payments temporarily will cost around $20 billion.  The new estimates threaten to give Republican opponents of President Biden's student debt plans ammo for their claims that his decision is an inefficient use of government money. Biden first announced plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for lower and...
