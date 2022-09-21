The Biden administration's plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans will cost the government about $400 billion, per a new estimate by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The letter, addressed to Congress members, also revealed that the White House's plan to extend the current pause on student loan payments temporarily will cost around $20 billion. The new estimates threaten to give Republican opponents of President Biden's student debt plans ammo for their claims that his decision is an inefficient use of government money. Biden first announced plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for lower and...

POTUS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO