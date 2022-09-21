Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
KRDO
Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected Pueblo West bank robber
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning in Pueblo West. According to the PCSO, the man seen above robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway located at 1017 N. Market Plaza in Pueblo West. The incident occurred just before 10:30 Monday morning.
KRDO
Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state
WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
KKTV
Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to the Pikes Peak region. 11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which reports more than 4,100 apartment units were permitted so far in 2022, with several months still to go in the year. That number beats the previous record year of 2021, where more than 3,800 apartment units were permitted.
KKTV
Deputies called to Widefield school south of Colorado Springs after ‘malfunction’ in lockdown alarm system
WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible malfunctioning alarm at a local school Friday morning. This happened around 8 a.m. Friday at the Watson Junior High School in Widefield. A representative of District 3 told 11 News that the situation was not...
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue lost hikers at Blodgett Peak Open Space Sunday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued lost hikers in northwestern Colorado Springs Sunday evening. Colorado Springs firefighters say hikers got lost on a trail at Blodgett Peak Open Space. Rescue crews began trying to make contact Sunday evening around 8:30. They were later able to find the hikers. Fire...
KKTV
Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood in east Colorado Springs are concerned. A community member reached out to 11 News with surveillance footage after catching a person in their neighborhood taking mail on camera in early September. Keith Dobbins, the community’s HOA president, said that he and his wife reached out to both police and their post office, and as of Thursday, they say they have not heard back from either agency.
Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
RV fire under investigation
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews in Teller County are investigating what lead to an RV fire north of Florissant Sunday afternoon. A pre-evacuation order was briefly issued for the area but was lifted within minutes as multiple fire agencies were able to quickly knock the blaze down. Units remained...
Ransomware attacks hit Wheat Ridge, Fremont County
Cyber attackers have burrowed into the computer networks of both Wheat Ridge and Fremont County, causing chaos and demanding as much as $5 million dollars ransom for government entities to regain control of their data and systems."There were some significant impacts," said Amanda Harrison, a spokeswoman for Wheat Ridge."We are working with sophisticated foreign agents from eastern Europe or Russia," she told CBS4.The Wheat Ridge hack was discovered on Aug. 29 causing the city to take down its phone and email systems, some payment systems and police records have not been immediately available to the public, according to Harrison.She said the...
Two arrested after shots fired near Astrozon & South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects in relation to shots being fired at a parking lot early Sunday morning on Sept. 25. CSPD is working to identify other suspects who were also involved. Shortly before 3 a.m., CSPD officers heard shots being fired while on a traffic stop. Officers […]
KRDO
Families of murder victims hold memorial to honor their loved ones on National Day of Remembrance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement and families and friends of murder victims, all gathered Sunday night to remember the lives of those lost to homicide. The annual memorial, hosted by Mothers of Murdered Youth (MOMY), took place at Life Church of Colorado Springs in connection with the National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. At the event, the families were welcomed to take the podium to share about their personal experiences.
Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries
A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect in custody after 1 killed in double stabbing in northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood
An amended autopsy for Elijah McClain was released to the public on Friday after he died following an incident with first responders in Aurora in 2019. Hear the special story behind a Colorado Springs police dog's new protective vest. Warmer day. Updated: 15 hours ago. Dry for now. Alleged mail...
KKTV
Two men arrested following shooting at Colorado nightclub, no injuries reported
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department heard gunshots while performing a traffic stop at 2:56 a.m. on Sunday. Officers then identified the source of the gunshots to be a nightclub on the 3700 block of Astrozon Boulevard. At least one business and one vehicle...
Take a Short Walk to a Former Colorado Family’s 1800s Homestead
There are several structures throughout Colorado that date all the way back to the 1800s and are still standing to this day. These preserved spots provide a peek at the Centennial State's historical past. One of these sites can be found inside Castlewood Canyon State Park. Located here, are the...
KRDO
Partners in Housing board member shares a personal story about being homeless at event
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Saturday, Partners in Housing held an event called "Neighbors Helping Neighbors." Partners in Housing is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides one year of transitional housing and supportive services for families experiencing housing crises or homelessness. The event was aimed at spreading awareness about the organization. One of the organizers said not many people know about one of their resource centers, the Colorado House.
Deputies arrest suspect of Loaf’N Jug robbery in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening. 27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the […]
Moose killed, rider injured after motorcycle crash
A moose is dead and a motorcyclist is seriously injured after a collision occurred on Guanella Pass.
Manitou to 'turn the money off,' reallocate urban renewal funds ahead of Colorado Springs pot vote
Manitou Springs is bracing for a major hit to its budget if Colorado Springs voters legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in November. "How much would we lose if marijuana passes in Colorado Springs? We don’t know. Nobody knows. It’s a matter of guesswork, but it’s probably substantial. It’s going to hurt, I think," Mayor John Graham said last month.
KKTV
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
An amended autopsy for Elijah McClain was released to the public on Friday after he died following an incident with first responders in Aurora in 2019. A suspect is in custody after one person was killed in a double stabbing in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022...
