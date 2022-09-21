ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO

Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected Pueblo West bank robber

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning in Pueblo West. According to the PCSO, the man seen above robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway located at 1017 N. Market Plaza in Pueblo West. The incident occurred just before 10:30 Monday morning.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Record amount of apartment units permitted in Pikes Peak region in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thousands of apartment units are coming to the Pikes Peak region. 11 News spoke with the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, which reports more than 4,100 apartment units were permitted so far in 2022, with several months still to go in the year. That number beats the previous record year of 2021, where more than 3,800 apartment units were permitted.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood in east Colorado Springs are concerned. A community member reached out to 11 News with surveillance footage after catching a person in their neighborhood taking mail on camera in early September. Keith Dobbins, the community’s HOA president, said that he and his wife reached out to both police and their post office, and as of Thursday, they say they have not heard back from either agency.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

RV fire under investigation

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews in Teller County are investigating what lead to an RV fire north of Florissant Sunday afternoon. A pre-evacuation order was briefly issued for the area but was lifted within minutes as multiple fire agencies were able to quickly knock the blaze down. Units remained...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Ransomware attacks hit Wheat Ridge, Fremont County

Cyber attackers have burrowed into the computer networks of both Wheat Ridge and Fremont County, causing chaos and demanding as much as $5 million dollars ransom for government entities to regain control of their data and systems."There were some significant impacts," said Amanda Harrison, a spokeswoman for Wheat Ridge."We are working with sophisticated foreign agents from eastern Europe or Russia," she told CBS4.The Wheat Ridge hack was discovered on Aug. 29 causing the city to take down its phone and email systems, some payment systems and police records have not been immediately available to the public, according to Harrison.She said the...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Two arrested after shots fired near Astrozon & South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects in relation to shots being fired at a parking lot early Sunday morning on Sept. 25. CSPD is working to identify other suspects who were also involved. Shortly before 3 a.m., CSPD officers heard shots being fired while on a traffic stop. Officers […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Families of murder victims hold memorial to honor their loved ones on National Day of Remembrance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement and families and friends of murder victims, all gathered Sunday night to remember the lives of those lost to homicide. The annual memorial, hosted by Mothers of Murdered Youth (MOMY), took place at Life Church of Colorado Springs in connection with the National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. At the event, the families were welcomed to take the podium to share about their personal experiences.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Motorcyclist Hits Moose on Colorado Road, Sustains Serious Injuries

A motorcyclist was left seriously injured after hitting a moose on the road in Colorado. The moose died in the crash. Adam Lamb, 44, of Colorado Springs, got in the accident at 6:10 p.m. on Park County Road 62 on the Grant side of the pass, according to Out There Colorado. The motorcycle hit the moose, and then hit a roadside post, which caused Lamb to be thrown from his bike. The moose died, and Lamb currently is suffering from serious injuries including broken arms.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Partners in Housing board member shares a personal story about being homeless at event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--Saturday, Partners in Housing held an event called "Neighbors Helping Neighbors." Partners in Housing is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit that provides one year of transitional housing and supportive services for families experiencing housing crises or homelessness. The event was aimed at spreading awareness about the organization. One of the organizers said not many people know about one of their resource centers, the Colorado House.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies arrest suspect of Loaf’N Jug robbery in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a man who robbed a Loaf’N Jug Wednesday evening. 27-year-old James Villegas was arrested at a home on Pueblo’s east side for robbery and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. Deputies responded earlier that evening on Sept. 21 to a Loaf’N Jug near the […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Manitou to 'turn the money off,' reallocate urban renewal funds ahead of Colorado Springs pot vote

Manitou Springs is bracing for a major hit to its budget if Colorado Springs voters legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in November. "How much would we lose if marijuana passes in Colorado Springs? We don’t know. Nobody knows. It’s a matter of guesswork, but it’s probably substantial. It’s going to hurt, I think," Mayor John Graham said last month.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO

