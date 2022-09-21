Cyber attackers have burrowed into the computer networks of both Wheat Ridge and Fremont County, causing chaos and demanding as much as $5 million dollars ransom for government entities to regain control of their data and systems."There were some significant impacts," said Amanda Harrison, a spokeswoman for Wheat Ridge."We are working with sophisticated foreign agents from eastern Europe or Russia," she told CBS4.The Wheat Ridge hack was discovered on Aug. 29 causing the city to take down its phone and email systems, some payment systems and police records have not been immediately available to the public, according to Harrison.She said the...

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO