ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washougal, WA

Washougal affordable housing tenants face 40% rent increase

By Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Xntm_0i51sl8I00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In Washington, where there is no rent control, some tenants at a low-income apartment complex in Washougal are panicked after getting a notice their rent is going up 40%.

A lot of the tenants at Rockwood Terrace Apartments in Washougal are on fixed incomes and told KOIN 6 News they can’t afford a $400 per month increase and are now worried about losing their homes.

Washington lifted its eviction moratorium earlier in 2022. Renters said they were notified in early September about a rate hike and were told they had to sign new leases by the end of the month that would go into effect in January. Renters could go month-to-month but worry that would mean even higher rates.

Portland restaurant makes New York Times’ list of top 50 in America

The proposed rent is more than $1,300 a month and those who live in the apartments say they can’t pay that amount.

Tenant Saree Adams told KOIN 6 News “I’m on Social Security, I’ve been getting the exact same amount for the last four years. So, if I don’t get any more money, I can’t pay you any more money. Then we end up with a bunch of homeless on the streets, trash on the streets, rats, things like that, people want to know how it goes downhill, well this is how it goes downhill.”

Adams is trying to negotiate on behalf of the residents — working through the apartment manager with the out of state owner hoping they will find a compromise.

Portland affordable housing tenants speak out after nearly 50% rent spike

KOIN 6 News also checked with the Council for the Homeless in Clark County, which highly recommends keeping communication open with the property manager and not ignoring notices.

Clark County housing experts told KOIN 6 News the vacancy rate is at 2%.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
City
Washougal, WA
Local
Washington Government
Washougal, WA
Society
Washougal, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Rent#Linus Affordable Housing#Linus Realestate#Rent Control#Business Industry#Linus Business#Koin Rrb#Portland#New York Times#Social Security
Portland Tribune

OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later

Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Chronicle

SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act

The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy