Ogdensburg, NY

Greg Mcnamara
5d ago

The Saint Lawrence county district attorney's office should absolutely have handled this situation. It handled a municipal court enforcement violation against me for the city of Ogdensburg. That is a non criminal code enforcement violation. The district attorney has lied and I can prove it to anyone who would like to contact me about what happened.

Valerie Shaver
4d ago

well looks like he bought his way out of this one again this is not fair the guy is no good this sucks

