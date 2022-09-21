Mary Ann Bauman, 79, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sept. 24, 2022. Mary was born on March 8, 1943 in Janesville and raised in Evansville, the daughter of George and Anna (Linsmeier) Wollinger. Mary graduated from Evansville High School in 1960 and attended Green County Teachers College. There she received her teaching degree, and taught at Footville and Orfordville grade schools. Mary was united in marriage to William Bauman II and together raised their children and worked in the Bauman Ace Hardware family business over the next 33 years. After selling the family business, what she missed the most was the wonderful employees and customers that she met over the years; she thought of them all like family. Mary was a lifelong member of St. Victor’s Church (St. Clare of Assisi Parish) in Monroe, she was involved with foster care, hosted AFS students, and was a volunteer at the Monroe Clinic. She had a passion for traveling, fishing, camping, watching soap operas, cheering on the Packers, and spending time with her family. She was a true “Warrior” as she faced Multiple Sclerosis for 53 years with courage, optimism, humor, and even joy that marked her life. She always remained positive, and exemplified grace due to her strong faith. She was called an “inspiration” by all who knew her.

