Locals host professional golfers during NWA Championship

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G is back at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for its 15th year. The golfers travel all over the world for the tournaments and local people have a chance to offer them a place to call home.

Many of them will be staying with host families

Julie Damer has opened her home to LPGA athletes for the last seven years.

Every year since, she’s hosted Su-Hyun Oh, a professional golfer from Australia, and for the last four years, a Denmark golfer has also stayed in her home.

She says the experience has been really rewarding.

“They become part of our family. I mean we keep in touch with them every week, every other week,” Damer said. “We follow them on their tour, you know, tell them ‘congratulations’ when they do great. When they have the rough weeks, we tell them to hang in there. They’re our bonus daughters.”

Damer says once the women get off the course, they’re just like everyone else, ready to get in comfy clothes, relax and eat a home-cooked meal.

Damer says if anyone has an extra bedroom and bathroom, hosting the professional athletes is well worth their time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.