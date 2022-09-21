ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Control Gallery Opens Next Door to Beyond the Streets in Los Angeles

Traveling street art exhibition Beyond the Streets has found a permanent home in Los Angeles, California — with a companion space to further its mission of supporting artists working in nontraditional spaces. Control Gallery, located next door to the new Beyond the Streets flagship, is a collaboration between Sky Gellatly of creative agency Icnclst and Beyond the Streets founder Roger Gastman. The pair connected through the artist Eric Haze more than five years ago and discovered a synergy in their approaches to working with and supporting artists in the graffiti and street art space. At the end of last year, fueled...
LOS ANGELES, CA

