Kylan Boswell progressing well through rehab after foot surgery, status for 2022-23 season still uncertain

Read full article on original website
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona defense trending in wrong direction as tackling problems mount
Late in the third quarter, with Cal on the move, Arizona’s defense was tasked with keeping the contest a one-possession game. The Golden Bears were humming offensively, having gone 87 yards in eight plays for a touchdown on the previous drive. Now they were back in the red zone looking to push their lead to double digits.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s offense needs to make things easier on its struggling defense
The Arizona Wildcats amassed 536 yards of offense Saturday at Cal, scored four touchdowns and topped the 30-point mark for the third time this season after doing so just once in 2021. Arizona’s defense, on the other hand, surrendered 599 yards—354 of which came on the ground—and was pretty much...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball to unveil new uniforms on Wednesday
The 2022-23 men’s basketball season begins in earnest on Friday when Arizona hosts its annual Red-Blue intrasquad scrimmage. And it appears the Wildcats will be decked out in some new threads for that game. The UA tweeted a teaser video on Monday, one featuring former greats Sean Elliott and...
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to start Colorado game week
Arizona is coming off its worst performance of the season, both on the scoreboard and defensively, but next up is the kind of opponent that the Wildcats can get right against. Winless Colorado, which fell 45-17 at home to UCLA on Saturday to open Pac-12 play, is the first power-conference team in 65 years to start a season as poorly as it has.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona run off field by Cal in 2nd half for first loss to Golden Bears since 2009
No amount of game planning can make up for the inability to tackle. Arizona’s defense resembled a swinging door on Saturday, allowing 599 yards in a 49-31 loss at Cal to open Pac-12 play. It was the Wildcats’ first loss since 2009 to the Golden Bears, who scored 21 consecutive points to turn a 3-point halftime deficit into an 18-point lead early in the fourth quarter.
azdesertswarm.com
Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s home game vs. Oregon
Not too early, not too late. Arizona’s Oct. 8 home game against the Oregon Ducks will kick off at 6 p.m. PT, with the game being shown on the Pac-12 Network. It will mark the third consecutive game the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) are on the Pac-12 Network, following this past weekend’s 49-31 loss at Cal and the upcoming home game against winless Colorado. And like the matchup with the Buffaloes, it will start as the sun is going down in Tucson.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball drops second straight match to open Pac-12 play
Pac-12 play wasn’t supposed to start this way. Arizona opened conference play against ASU in McKale, a place where the Sun Devils had only won three times in 21 years. Then, they went to face a Utah team whose best player has missed three straight matches due to injury and features several underclassmen in important roles. It was a prime opportunity to open the league season 2-0.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona Wildcats football opens as heavy favorites against Colorado
Oddsmakers expect the Arizona Wildcats to have little trouble getting by the Colorado Buffaloes this week. Arizona has opened as a 17.5 point-favorite against Colorado according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks Saturday at 6:30 p.m. MST. This is the...
RELATED PEOPLE
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s loss at Cal
Arizona’s first Pac-12 game of the 2022 season did not end well, with the Wildcats getting outscored 28-7 in the second half en route to a 49-31 loss at Cal. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Jedd Fisch said afterward:. On Cal: “I thought...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer opens Pac-12 play with loss to Utah
One of Arizona soccer’s two wins in Pac-12 play last year came against Utah. The Wildcats will have to find wins somewhere else this season as they dropped their opening match by a score of 2-1 in Salt Lake City on Friday evening. It was the third straight trip...
azdesertswarm.com
Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades at Cal
The Arizona Wildcats played 74 offensive snaps and 70 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 49-31 loss to Cal. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Offense. C Josh Baker, 74 (63.5) QB Jayden de Laura, 74 (90.0) LT Jordan Morgan, 74 (68.6) RT...
allsportstucson.com
Marana remains unbeaten after outlasting determined Dorados
— CDO (2-1) made the trip from Oro Valley to Marana (3-0) without six of its starters, who did not play because of undisclosed disciplinary reasons, and the Dorados held up the best they could before succumbing 40-37 on Friday night. “A lot of what happened this week was super...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Watch California vs. Arizona: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a two-game homestand, the Arizona Wildcats will be on the road. Arizona and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. If the 10-3 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
momcollective.com
Day Trips We Love: Tucson
I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
These 3 metro Phoenix restaurants lauded by New York Times on 2022 list
PHOENIX – A diverse serving of four Arizona restaurants, including three in the Valley, had dining experts from The New York Times licking their chops this year. Bacanora and Kabob Grill N’ Go in Phoenix, Thaily’s in Chandler and Tito & Pep in Tucson landed on The Restaurant List 2022, which was published Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
roadtirement.com
Mission San Xavier del Bac, the White Dove of the Desert
About 10 miles south of Tucson, Arizona you will find the “White Dove of the Desert” also known as the Mission San Xavier del Bac. This magnificent Spanish mission was completed in 1797. The first Spanish missionary, Father Eusebio Kino, arrived at the site in 1692. Throughout the years the location has been part of New Spain, Mexico, and finally a part of the U.S. after the Gadsen Purchase of 1854.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Students should not stand for white supremacy
An illustration of students protesting against racism by Mary Ann Vagnerova. Jared Taylor headlined a speaking event hosted by College Republicans United at Arizona State University Sept. 2. Taylor is the founder of The New Century Foundation, which is most notably known for the American Renaissance – an online opinions journal that has continuously made arguments in support of white nationalism and white superiority. His presence on campus is appalling and should be condemned by ASU. Yet, unfortunately, it was allowed. Since ASU took no action in stopping this event, it should at the very least prompt them to take urgent action in creating a more inclusive campus.
KOLD-TV
University of Arizona officials react to ‘Jack’s Law,’ making hazing illegal in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new law going into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, means people who haze others could face jail time. Known as “Jack’s Law,” it is named after 19-year-old ASU student, Jack Culolias, who died in 2012 after drinking too much at a hazing ritual to join the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
kiowacountypress.net
Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths
For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
Comments / 0