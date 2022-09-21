ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The White House Needs Only 5 Words To Prove Ted Cruz Is A Hypocrite

By David Moye
 4 days ago

Donald Trump gave Ted Cruz the nickname of “Lyin’ Ted,” and it may be the only thing he did that President Joe Biden agrees with.

That’s based on the rebuke the White House Twitter page made in response to the smarmy Republican senator on Wednesday.

Last week, Cruz tweeted that the passage of a bill that would upgrade highway sections of the Ports-to-Plains corridor was a “great bipartisan victory.”

But was it?

Although Cruz and Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) introduced a bipartisan amendment to an omnibus bill passed earlier this year that designated part of the Ports-to-Plains corridor as a future addition to the nation’s interstate highway system, Cruz voted against the bill that would have funded it, according to The Hill .

Still, he seemed quite willing to take credit for the project, such as during an interview he did with Lubbock ABC affiliate KAMC TV that he included in the tweet.

Cruz also took credit for the project in an official release, but in both cases, he left out one very important detail: He actually voted against the bill that funded the project he was praising.

The White House Twitter page was very happy to fill in that blank.

Ryan Chandler, the KAMC reporter who interviewed Cruz about the freeway, chimed in that he pressed the senator on why he didn’t vote for the bill and included a clip of that moment ― which Cruz inexplicably left off his earlier self-serving tweet.

Cruz tried to explain away the hypocrisy by claiming he supported the project, but not the bill that funded it.

“That happens frequently in the United States Senate … I vote against the giant mess of a bill, but at the same time, enact the legislative victory that’s focused on jobs in the state of Texas,” Cruz said, without irony.

Twitter users seemed quite amused at the clapback, which came a few weeks after the White House publicly called out Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and other Republican lawmakers who criticized student loan debt relief, even as they had loans forgiven from the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

HuffPost reached out to the senator for comment, but no one immediately responded.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 843

mari
4d ago

And then he runs for President—- remember the controversies over Obama’s birth certificate— last I checked Hawaii was part of the US. Cruz was born in Canada. Last I checked Canada was NOT part of the United States

Reply(62)
211
Debbie Maxey
4d ago

I hope people are registered to vote these hypocrites and nutjobs out of office. Aren't you tired of elected officials taking credit for bills they voted against? I know I am. Democrats Independents and true Republicans need to check which representatives of your state voted against any bill in which would help you and your state and vote them out.

Reply(51)
138
Jerry C
4d ago

Typical old two face cruzzie and his problem is he lies so often that he can’t remember all of them to keep from contradicting what he just said!

Reply(40)
143
