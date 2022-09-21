‘Ugly’ to Colorado vs. Golden Gophers

This week’s column is dedicated to Mr. Robert Tomassoni of Eveleth. He passed away recently.

Mr. Tomassoni served in the U.S. Army in Okinawa.

Robert was also a big time bowler in the area. He bowled for over 68 years.

Thank you for your service Mr. Tomassoni. Rest in peace.

Good

I got to cover the Mountain Iron-Buhl football team last Friday when they hosted North Central.

The Rangers shook off a tough defensive first quarter and then took charge on that side of the ball and coasted to a 54-30 final.

Coach Dan Zubich knows it is early in the season and knows his squad still has work to do. I have covered a ton of MI-B games and one thing you know will always happen.

Win or lose, coach Zubich will be there to give you his thoughts on the contest. He will never hide from you.

The Rangers are a fun team to watch so if you have a chance, go check them out.

Finally, I checked out the NFC North football standings yesterday and I liked what I saw: My Bears are still in first place.

Bad

I think the Twins are about done. Six or seven games back is just too much.

No Cubs or Twins in the playoffs, but I still will watch playoff baseball.

Ugly

Did you see any of that Minnesota and Colorado college football game on Saturday?

Usually when you see the Gophers playing a Pac-12 team, it’s a close game.

Minnesota blew them out 49-7.

What has happened to the Buffaloes?

The Good Bad and Ugly Trivia Challenge

The question last week was, “Steve Young was named MVP of Super Bowl XXIX when he threw how many touchdown passes?”

Seventeen readers knew he tossed six touchdown passes.

Kelly at the front desk of the paper picked No. 15 and that made Frank Pezzutto a winner.

Give this one a try folks.

“When Tom Seaver was a rookie in 1967 for the New York Mets, how many of his first four games did he win?”

You have until Monday night to send in your guess.

