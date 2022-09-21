ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, WY

Casper education community mourns after death of NC science teacher and son

CASPER, Wyo. — Three Casper schools are struggling to process the sudden loss of a teacher and young student. Mauro Diaz was a science teacher at Natrona County High School. He previously taught science at Dean Morgan Junior High School, where he was a teaching ambassador for the U.S. Department of Education in 2014.
CASPER, WY
Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
CASPER, WY
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/16/22–9/24/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Casper Family Aquatic Center temporarily closes Monday due to power outage

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Family Aquatic Center is closed due to a power outage on Monday morning, according to a City of Casper press release. “We are unable to operate the pool pumps without electricity, which recirculates the water,” Edwin Luers, supervisor at the Aquatic Center, said. “We will reopen as soon as the power is restored.”
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/23/22–9/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wyoming State Bar honors retired Casper judge, Casper attorney

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Bar announced that Casper attorney and retired District Court judge W. Thomas Sullins is this year’s recipient of its Gerald R. Mason Professionalism Award. The award was presented Sept. 15 in conjunction with the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference, which took place in Casper.
CASPER, WY
Weekly arrest report (9/16/22–9/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Education
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/23/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Felonies and engrossed misdemeanors (pleas not entered...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Pokes come up short on the road against Cougars

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys came up short Saturday on the road against longtime rivals, the BYU Cougars, at Lavelle Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The Pokes are now 3–2 for the season, and will host San Jose State at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. “BYU did...
PROVO, UT

