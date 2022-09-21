Read full article on original website
With firefighter undergoing cancer treatment, Casper Firefighters raising money to help through ‘Benevolent Fund’ garage sale
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Firefighters will be hosting a garage sale on Saturday, Oct. 8 as a way to raise money for their “Benevolent Fund.”. Money in the Casper Firefighters Benevolent Fund is used to support firefighters facing hardship related to medical conditions. “In the last ten...
Casper education community mourns after death of NC science teacher and son
CASPER, Wyo. — Three Casper schools are struggling to process the sudden loss of a teacher and young student. Mauro Diaz was a science teacher at Natrona County High School. He previously taught science at Dean Morgan Junior High School, where he was a teaching ambassador for the U.S. Department of Education in 2014.
Natrona County High School Class of 1966 donates $3,000 to help homeless students
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County High School Class of 1966 has donated $3,000 to the Natrona County School District to support homeless students, according to the school district. The NCSD Board of Trustees will be asked to consider authorizing the acceptance of this donation during its Monday, Sept....
Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
Natrona County health and food inspections (9/16/22–9/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Family Aquatic Center temporarily closes Monday due to power outage
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Family Aquatic Center is closed due to a power outage on Monday morning, according to a City of Casper press release. “We are unable to operate the pool pumps without electricity, which recirculates the water,” Edwin Luers, supervisor at the Aquatic Center, said. “We will reopen as soon as the power is restored.”
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/23/22–9/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Candidate Questionnaire: Renea Redding for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
Suspect in custody after disturbance in downtown parking garage; no shots fired
CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect is in custody Monday afternoon following a disturbance at a downtown Casper parking garage. Casper Police Department and other law enforcement agency vehicles responded to the location on Center Street for a report of possible shots fired on Monday morning. CPD Sgt. Joey Wilhelm...
Wyoming State Bar honors retired Casper judge, Casper attorney
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Bar announced that Casper attorney and retired District Court judge W. Thomas Sullins is this year’s recipient of its Gerald R. Mason Professionalism Award. The award was presented Sept. 15 in conjunction with the Bar’s Annual Meeting & Judicial Conference, which took place in Casper.
Weekly arrest report (9/16/22–9/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Natrona County sees 17-cent hike in average gas price as national average rises 3 cents
CASPER, Wyo. — While the nation’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel saw its first increase in 14 weeks, up 3.2 cents, Natrona County’s average price jumped 17 cents in the last week. Data compiled from more than 11 million price reports to the tracker...
Suspect in custody after Casper police seize pounds of suspected marijuana, plants growing in backyard
CASPER, Wyo. — A suspect is in custody Saturday night after Casper police say they recovered 6–10 pounds of packaged suspected marijuana and about half a dozen mature, flowering cannabis plants. Sgt. Mitch Hill told Oil City News that a prominent odor of marijuana was reported in an...
Jupiter to make closest approach to Earth since 1963; Wyoming to have ‘excellent’ viewing conditions
CASPER, Wyo. — Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday, Sept. 26, according to NASA. Viewing conditions in western and central Wyoming are expected to be “excellent,” according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. In Casper, mostly clear skies are expected on Monday night.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/23/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Felonies and engrossed misdemeanors (pleas not entered...
After sunny start to the week, Casper could see rain, cooler temperatures return Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect a sunny start to the week before the chance for rain returns Thursday and into the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper can expect a high near 79 degrees on Monday followed by a...
Pokes come up short on the road against Cougars
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Cowboys came up short Saturday on the road against longtime rivals, the BYU Cougars, at Lavelle Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The Pokes are now 3–2 for the season, and will host San Jose State at War Memorial Stadium on Saturday. “BYU did...
