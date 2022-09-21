The release of an accident report is shedding light on a traffic crash which occurred last week on County Road 466A in Wildwood. Tatyana Nielia Register, 21, of Wildwood was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood after her silver 2002 Honda Civic was pinned between a semi and another vehicle at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 on County Road 466A at Penrose Place at the entrance to Beaumont Development, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. She had been traveling east on County Road 466A and attempting to turn onto Penrose Place when she failed to yield to a white 2021 Subaru Forrester driven by 61-year-old Theodore Scott Lucas of The Villages.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO