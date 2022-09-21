Read full article on original website
Dennis Charles Wirtz
Dennis Charles Wirtz, 70, of the Villages, Florida, our dearest husband, father, and brother, sadly passed away September 13, 2022 of heart failure. He was a loving husband to Julie Pennington Wirtz, father of daughter Lyndsey Michelle (Wirtz) Eksili (husband Bilal) of Fairfax, Virginia, brother to Meredyth Jo (Wirtz) Parrish, PhD. (James) of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Den also leaves a brother-in-law James Minucci, also of the Villages, and four nephews.
Sarasota woman refuses to provide breath sample during DUI arrest in Wildwood
A Sarasota woman refused to provide a breath sample during a drunk driving arrest in Wildwood. Ashley Nicole Axelson, 27, was at the wheel of a white Jeep utility vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 when she failed to maintain her lane, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. During a traffic stop, Axelson appeared to be confused and had trouble “finishing sentences,” the report said.
Villager arrested on DUI charge after found in car at Spanish Springs Town Square
A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a car in a parking lot at Spanish Springs Town Square. Officers found 60-year-old Lori Jeanne Miller in a Toyota Camry in the wee hours Thursday morning when investigating a suspicious person report, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The car’s engine was running.
Man arrested after found hiding in bedroom at Lakeside Landings
A man was arrested after he was found hiding in a bedroom at a home from which he has been barred at Lakeside Landings. Gregory Douglas Whitten, 35, was arrested Saturday by Wildwood police after he defied a court order by returning to his girlfriend’s home at the development in Oxford. He had been arrested in July in connection with a violent incident in which he allegedly threatened to shoot his girlfriend’s dog, Gizmo.
click orlando
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
Resident of The Villages hoping to win freedom after Margarita Republic arrest
A resident of The Villages is hoping to win his freedom after an arrest last month at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who lives at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, has been lodged since Aug. 27 at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. Bond has been set at $6,500.
South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management
A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
WESH
Second rower dies from injuries after boating accident in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second rower died after a boating accident in Lake Fairview. North Orlando Rowing confirmed the tragic news late Saturday. Five team members were practicing on Sept. 15. Reports show the boat flipped when a lightning storm popped up. Crews recovered the body of one student...
Son sentenced in attack on elderly mother in The Villages
A son has been sentenced in an attack on his elderly mother in The Villages. Scott Robert Kerster, 46, also known as “Scott Fudge,” was sentenced last week in Marion County Court to 270 days in jail after pleading no contest to a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He is due for release in December from the Marion County Jail. He was given credit for time already served behind bars.
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
Summerfield woman arrested with drugs after traffic stop at Wawa
A Summerfield woman was arrested with drugs after a traffic stop at Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466. Kelli Jo Carpenter, 45, was driving a silver passenger car shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday when she failed to come to a complete stop, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She was pulled over in the Wawa parking lot. Carpenter and a male passenger got out of the vehicle and attempted to walk away. Carpenter kicked an item under the vehicle.
Release of accident report sheds light on traffic crash on County Road 466A
The release of an accident report is shedding light on a traffic crash which occurred last week on County Road 466A in Wildwood. Tatyana Nielia Register, 21, of Wildwood was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood after her silver 2002 Honda Civic was pinned between a semi and another vehicle at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 on County Road 466A at Penrose Place at the entrance to Beaumont Development, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. She had been traveling east on County Road 466A and attempting to turn onto Penrose Place when she failed to yield to a white 2021 Subaru Forrester driven by 61-year-old Theodore Scott Lucas of The Villages.
Bicyclist riding without lights arrested with syringes and methamphetamine
A bicyclist riding without lights was arrested with syringes and methamphetamine. Cody Michael McTaggart, 25, of Tavares, was riding the bicycle in the wee hours on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. McTaggart was carrying a large backpack. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the bag, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
WCJB
Southeastern Livestock Pavilion will hold the UF Old Florida Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Old Florida Show is being held at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Marion County on Friday. The event is being put on by Florida Livestock Shows. It will begin at 7 a.m. The event is open to the public. It is also Junior Florida’s...
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez
The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
Robert and Helen Newberg
Robert (Bob) Arthur Newberg passed away July 28, 2022. His beloved wife Helen Ruth Newberg passed away August 27, 2022. They were married for 68 years. Both were born and raised in Chicago. They moved to Colorado in 1965 with their five children, settling in Arvada. In 2003, leaving the snow behind, they retired to The Villages, Florida. In December 2021 they moved to Houston, Texas where they both passed into eternal life.
State of Emergency for Ian now includes The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis has amended an executive order issued Friday and is now declaring a State of Emergency in all 67 counties in Florida – including The Villages. “I encourage all Floridians to continue to monitor the storm and listen to local officials,” the governor said in a statement issued Saturday afternoon.
Shady AC repairman who ripped off elderly residents back behind bars
A shady air conditioning repairman has been jailed again for violating his probation. Christopher Michael Romanenko, 45, of Weirsdale, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail on multiple violations of his probation. He had been arrested in 2016 on numerous counts of contracting without a...
Elizabeth Gillick Yates
Our beloved Elizabeth “Betsy” Gillick Yates left this world suddenly and peacefully on September 21st at the age of 66 surrounded by family and friends. Betsy was born on November 9th, 1955 to Bill and Dorothy Gillick in Niagara Falls, New York. After graduating Lewiston-Porter Central High School and Keuka College, Betsy went on to a career in nursing before dedicating time raising her two boys, Chad and Hunter. Betsy spent her days gardening, volunteering, cooking, and spreading joy wherever she went.
Click10.com
Deputies investigate threat at Florida high school
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a photo with a text threatening a school shooting was air-dropped to students at a Florida school on Thursday. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies locked down Lake Minneola High School moments after the message was sent at 1:25 p.m. The message read “I’m going to shoot up the school at 1:30 p.m.”
