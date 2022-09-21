ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Comments / 37

you,dont,know,me
4d ago

so her license was suspended for dui in Sarasota. now another in the villages , her license should be suspended for 5 years not 6 months

Reply(3)
12
Aida Gonzalez Rivera
4d ago

she is old enough to know better.keep her in jail for awhile to teach her a lesson before someone out there gets hurt or killed..!

Reply
11
megn82
3d ago

She’s 75yrs old, she’s clearly a drunk but hasn’t been in trouble since 2013. I would say she probably isn’t thinking properly, likely has some brain issues going on perhaps even dementia. Our jails are over filled and have inmates sleeping on floors I think she needs a medical facility not jail before she kill’s someone or herself. Where are her children, grand children, she clearly isn’t well. And work detail really a 75yr old woman in 90+ degrees doing work detail, I agree she should be punished. Being old doesn’t put you above the law but it seems like this woman’s decision making is not one of a healthy brain.

Reply(1)
4
Related
leesburg-news.com

Homeless couple’s argument over money results in husband’s arrest

A homeless couple’s argument over money led to the husband’s arrest in Leesburg. Henry Small Myers, 59, had been driving a car in which his wife was a passenger early on the evening of Sept. 18 when an argument over money erupted, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The homeless couple had been staying in motels. When she said that she was going to call 911 during the argument Myers took the cell phone from his wife as he drove the car. He denied striking his wife.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

South Sumter football mom previously ordered into anger management

A football mom arrested this past week after an alleged post-game attack at South Sumter High School previously had been ordered into anger management. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, of Inverness, was arrested Tuesday night on a felony charge of burglary with assault or battery after a middle school football game at the high school in Bushnell.
BUSHNELL, FL
villages-news.com

Villager lands back behind bars after driving Mercedes to probation office

An arrest report has revealed that a 75-year-old Villager drove her Mercedes to a probation office leading to another trip to the jail after less than 24 hours of freedom. Kathryn Wallace Chandler, who lives in the Quail Ridge Villas in the Village of Briar Meadow, was reclassified to “no bond” status on Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. She had originally been booked on $10,000 bond following her arrest Wednesday on a charge of driving while license suspended.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car

A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Sumter County, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
Sumter County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
villages-news.com

Bicyclist riding without lights arrested with syringes and methamphetamine

A bicyclist riding without lights was arrested with syringes and methamphetamine. Cody Michael McTaggart, 25, of Tavares, was riding the bicycle in the wee hours on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. McTaggart was carrying a large backpack. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the bag, indicating the likely presence of drugs.
TAVARES, FL
ocala-news.com

Man with prior theft convictions accused of stealing from Ocala Walmart

A 54-year-old Ocala man with several prior theft convictions was arrested after he was accused of stealing multiple items from a local Walmart. On Monday, September 19, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in reference to a retail theft incident.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Woman accused of causing 2018 Lake County crash that killed 4 women to serve 4 years in prison

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members of four women killed in a 2018 crash faced the driver accused of hitting them inside a Lake County courtroom on Thursday. After emotional testimony, a judge accepted a plea deal for Heather Finley, who was accused of causing the crash that killed Sha’Keila Smith, Kambrea Smith, Roslyn Felton and Tierra Chambers.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sumter County Work#Mercedes
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man arrested for neglecting, severely injuring girl

An Inverness man was arrested on accusations he neglected and seriously injured a girl in his care. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took 35-year-old Michael Wesley Comins Jr. into custody Tuesday, Sept. 20, under charges of child neglect and aggravated child abuse.
INVERNESS, FL
WESH

Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County

A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
villages-news.com

Release of accident report sheds light on traffic crash on County Road 466A

The release of an accident report is shedding light on a traffic crash which occurred last week on County Road 466A in Wildwood. Tatyana Nielia Register, 21, of Wildwood was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital Emergency Room at Brownwood after her silver 2002 Honda Civic was pinned between a semi and another vehicle at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 on County Road 466A at Penrose Place at the entrance to Beaumont Development, according to an accident report from the Wildwood Police Department. She had been traveling east on County Road 466A and attempting to turn onto Penrose Place when she failed to yield to a white 2021 Subaru Forrester driven by 61-year-old Theodore Scott Lucas of The Villages.
WILDWOOD, FL
WCJB

Detectives with MCSO are looking for two thieves in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two thieves who are targeting trails in Ocala. Detectives were able to get photos of the two men who tried to use a stolen credit card at a Walmart. The investigation comes after two different...
OCALA, FL
WESH

Seminole County firefighter injured in motorcycle crash dies

A Seminole County firefighter who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash has died. The Oviedo Firefighters group posted the update on Connor Fernandez on social media Sunday morning. Fernandez was seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs earlier this month. His fellow firefighters stepped in to help last...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy