Clark County, NV

Monkeypox cases hit 229 in Clark County, SNHD says

By Greg Haas
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A total of 229 cases of monkeypox have now been reported in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD).

An additional 18 cases were reported in data released on Wednesday. The newly reported cases occurred over the past several weeks, with five cases just in the past week.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks. The CDC reports a total of 23,364 cases nationwide, with California reporting the most cases (4,753).

Monkeypox is a rare disease that can make you sick, including a characteristic rash. People often, but not always, have an earlier flu-like illness, according to information provided by SNHD. If you develop a new rash that looks like monkeypox, talk to your health care provider, even if you don’t think you had close contact with someone with monkeypox.

The Southern Nevada Community Health Center (280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89107) has a limited supply of monkeypox vaccine for people who are eligible. First doses of the vaccine are available by appointment. Go to SNHD's webpage for more information on monkeypox and vaccines .

