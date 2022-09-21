ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Kaine to vote against Manchin’s permitting reform bill

By Alexander Bolton
Greg Nash Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) listens to Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) give an opening statement during a Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D) announced Wednesday that he will vote against Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) permitting reform legislation, dealing a blow to plans to add it to a must-pass spending bill.

Kaine said he would not vote for it because it would approve 100 miles of the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) running through his home state and he was not consulted on the potential impact on his constituents.

“I cannot support the Mountain Valley-related provisions in this legislative text. Over 100 miles of this pipeline are in Virginia, but I was not included in the discussions regarding the MVP provisions and therefore not given an opportunity to share Virginian’s concerns,” he said, adding that his constituents “have felt ignored.”

“Green-lighting the MVP is contrary to the spirit of permitting reform,” he said.

Kaine is the second member of the Democratic caucus to send a clear signal that he will vote against Manchin’s permitting reform proposal, even if it’s included in a short-term government funding bill.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) urged his colleagues on the floor to oppose Manchin’s bill.

“What we do not need in this world is more fossil fuel production, more carbon emissions, and more threats to our well-being. I’m going to do everything I can to make sure the provision is not in the continuing resolution,” Sanders told reporters Wednesday evening.

Other Democrats, including Sens. Ed Markey (Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (Ore.) are urging the chamber to keep permitting reform off the short-term government funding bill, which must pass by Sept. 30 to avoid a shutdown.

“We should not attach the permitting overhaul package to the must-pass government funding legislation,” Markey said in a statement Friday.

Comments / 10

Luis Lopez
4d ago

the only thing that's Really bad is the war on domestic energy production in the country by the socialist leftist ,i.e Bernie Sanders, Aoc and tje rest!all the while the Pos in the white house is begging our countries enemies to sell use their oil.This is treason!

Reply
3
The Hill

Election forecaster moves two Senate races toward Democrats

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted closely watched Senate races in Arizona and Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the changes based on an improving political environment for Democrats and weaknesses of the Republican candidates in both races.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
