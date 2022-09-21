Read full article on original website
CNET
Get Immersive TV Backlighting for Just $65 With This Govee Light Strip Deal
If you're serious about movies or video games, there's an easy way to take your entertainment setup to the next level. TV light strips can provide a much more immersive watch or play experience, and right now you can grab some at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering $25 off a set of Govee Dreamview light strips for a 55- to 65-inch TV, dropping the price down to just $65. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on this discount.
CNET
Prime Early Access Sale Starts Oct. 11: Amazon's Second Prime Day Event Is Coming
After months of rumors, Amazon has confirmed a second Prime-exclusive event for 2022. Taking place Oct. 11 and 12, Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale will be a 48-hour deal bonanza offering members-only savings for Prime customers. As the name suggests, the new sale is designed to give shoppers the first chance to score some of the year's best Amazon deals ahead of the busy holiday shopping season that usually gathers steam around Black Friday in November.
CNET
Amazon's 2022 Echo and Ring Launch Event: How to Get All the Details Live
The economy may be struggling, with consumer confidence at its lowest point in years, but that hasn't stopped the tech industry from preparing for the holiday shopping season with a torrent of new product releases. In August, Samsung showed off its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4...
NFL・
CNET
Microsoft's Premium Surface Laptop Studio Is Over $500 Off Right Now
Creatives and gamers alike -- do you need an advanced laptop for your digital pursuits? The fast, powerful Surface Laptop Studio might be the tool for the job. Whether you're looking to work, play or create, the versatility of a three-position display gives you more options in one machine than ever before.
CNET
How to Fix the Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple released iOS 16 for the iPhone only a couple weeks ago, and users are still discovering new features. Unsending and editing text messages and removing people or objects from photos are easily two of the best new things about iOS 16, but not everything about the latest iPhone software is to love.
CNET
Netflix Opens New Games Studio
Netflix is going all-in on video game development with the establishment of an internal studio in Helsinki, the streaming giant said Monday. It will make original games with no ads and no in-app purchases, Netflix said. "This is another step in our vision to build a world-class games studio that...
CNET
Watch Live: NASA's DART Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid Dimorphos
In less than 24 hours, NASA's DART spacecraft will be no more. After launching atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 on Nov. 24, 2021, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test probe will make its final death dive into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday, Sept. 26, colliding with the space rock at about 14,000 miles per hour.
Nasa successfully crashes spacecraft into asteroid in ‘planetary defense test’ – live
Space agency conducts Dart mission to learn whether asteroid’s trajectory can be diverted away from Earth
Ships, Cranes, Crowds & The Chemical Brothers: 17 Things That Happened at Portola Festival 2022
The stacked Portola festival debuted in San Francisco over the weekend (Sept. 24-25) at the city’s Pier 80, an industrial shipping site located on San Francisco Bay. The event, produced by Goldenvoice, hosted a lineup of greats, including The Chemical Brothers, Flume and Charlie XCX, along with upwards of 30,000 attendees per day, who gathered under sunny skies for two days of dancing. We were there for the event, and while catching everything on the bill was a physical impossibility, these are 17 key events we witnessed over the weekend. Yes, The Crowd Rushed: Portola made less than stellar headlines over...
CNET
How to Find Minority-Owned Businesses on Yelp, Google, Uber Eats and More
Minority-owned businesses have gotten walloped during the pandemic. A study from H&R Block released earlier this year found that 53% of Black small businesses saw profits drop by half, compared with 41% of white-owned companies. More than half (55%) of minority-owned small businesses laid off workers or shut down entirely, according to a May 2020 survey from McKinsey, compared with 48% of all respondents.
CNET
I'm Now a Star Wars Action Figure, and I Couldn't Be Happier
"I'm an action figure!" Hercules says incredulously to the giant form of his father Zeus in the Disney movie of the same name. That's what runs through my head every time I see this six-inch figure on my desk. Like most Star Wars action figures made by Hasbro, this one...
CNET
'They Cloned Tyrone' Teaser Puts Jamie Foxx, John Boyega in a Sci-Fi Mystery
Something strange is afoot in Netflix's upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone. When Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision's Monica Rambeau) go busting into what looks like a mysterious lab, they may have stumbled into more than they bargained for. The trailer, out Saturday during Netflix's Tudum global fan event, shows the trio trying to unravel a government conspiracy in this sci-fi comedy -- and marshaling support to figure out what's going on.
Spain's Bus Mascot Is Going Viral For Its Unusual Name, Dance Moves, And Slightly Terrifying Appearance
I'm obsessed, and also in love. We need this in the USA.
CNET
Lego Reveals Massive 6,187-piece Mandalorian Razor Crest Set for $600
Lego fans with a love for Star Wars and a lot of money and assembly time, you're in luck. On Monday, Lego announced the upcoming release of a 6,187-piece, $600 (£519,99, AU$931) construction set of the Razor Crest, the Mandalorian's ship from the hit Disney Plus series. Its four minifigs include Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), Mando, Kuiil and Mythrol, as well as a buildable Blurrg.
CNET
ExpressVPN's First VPN Router Aims for Smart Home-Wide Privacy
Virtual private network provider ExpressVPN announced the launch of its first router with a built-in VPN. On Thursday, the British Virgin Islands company said the Wi-Fi 6 router, called Aircove, has undergone testing from security audit firm Cure53 and is designed to offer users easier home-wide privacy protection. Citing recent...
CNET
Netflix Surprises Fans With Unreleased Scene From 'Squid Game' Season 1
Squid Game fans got a nice start to their weekend Friday night when Netflix released an unreleased scene from season 1 of the wildly popular Korean show. The clip dropped at the end of a half-hour presentation from Netflix Korea during the streaming service's second annual Tudum global fan event.
CNET
Marantz Readies New 8K Cinema Receivers for 2022
Marantz has unveiled six new components in its AV line, now called the Cinema range, with more 8K-compatible inputs, a sleeker design and prices starting at $1,200. All of the models -- bar the power amp -- include features such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X decoding, HDMI 2.1 inputs and HEOS streaming built-in. Unlike sister brand Denon, which released its own line of AVRs last week, there are no longer any budget entries in the Marantz lineup. For example, the affordable range of slimline receivers released in previous years has been reduced to a single, $1,200 "top of the line" model.
King Charles III’s official monogram design released by palace
Royal Mail also announces four stamps featuring portraits of the late Queen to be released in her memory
CNET
Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies, Cache to Erase Junk Files
Clearing out your Android phone's cookies and cache can remove tracking cookies and excess data that may have built up while using your web browser. Whether your Android phone's internet browser is Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet, it collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This information makes up your cookies and cache, and it helps your phone speedily log in to your accounts and load frequently visited sites.
CNET
D'oh! AI Turns Simpsons Characters Into Menacing Real People
Milan Jaram describes himself as an artist who "horrifies your cozy childhood memories with dark twists on your favorite shows, cartoons and pop culture." With his AI-fication of Simpsons characters, Jaram has succeeded handily. A muscle-bound, rage-filled Homer looks ready to Hulk-smash his way through Springfield; Marge has morphed into...
