If you're serious about movies or video games, there's an easy way to take your entertainment setup to the next level. TV light strips can provide a much more immersive watch or play experience, and right now you can grab some at a bargain. Today only, Best Buy is offering $25 off a set of Govee Dreamview light strips for a 55- to 65-inch TV, dropping the price down to just $65. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on this discount.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO