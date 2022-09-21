ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

$30K estimate for replacement hybrid battery goes viral

By Dustin Lattimer
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qfkI_0i51p4QD00

(KSNF/KODE) — A post on Twitter showing a photo of a repair estimate for a hybrid battery replacement on a Chevrolet Volt has gone viral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hU77Y_0i51p4QD00

As you can see in the image above, A Florida Chevrolet dealership (Roger Dean Chevrolet) quoted a Chevy Volt owner nearly $30,000 to replace the battery on their aging hybrid car. A print-out from the dealership shows the price of a new battery on the 70,000-mile 2012 Volt at $26,853.99. Add to that the cost of labor, fees, and taxes and the estimate totals $29,842.15.

Many on Facebook have now seen the Twitter post from Aug. 25, and the information has since been shared countless times.

The repair estimate is, in fact, legitimate as many news organizations and independent reporters have contacted Roger Dean Chevrolet and confirmed the information on the estimate.

USA Today reported that Roger Dean Chevrolet in Cape Coral, Florida gave the estimate to a customer in early August.

“The car that needed repair was a 2012 Chevrolet Volt, a hybrid electric vehicle. The car was no longer under warranty, and General Motors no longer makes the car’s battery. This is a battery that (has to be) purchased from a third-party supplier,” said Gary Herrmann, Service Director at Roger Dean Chevrolet.

The future of electric cars

Roger Dean Chevrolet posted on their Facebook page the reason for such a high-priced estimate on a Chevy Volt hybrid battery replacement:

“This is an estimate for a 12-year-old vehicle out of warranty and for a battery that is extremely hard to get, due to the older technology of the 12-year-old vehicle. The dealership does not set battery prices. In the newer EV or EUV vehicles with newer technology the batteries do cost less. Think of it like big screen TVs. Remember when the first big screen came out, they were very expensive, and as the technology advanced the prices became better. This battery is also out of warranty of 8yr/100k miles whatever hits first.”

Facebook Post – Roger Dean Chevrolet

The Chevy Volt and other hybrid vehicles function with two batteries.

The part was quoted for replacement of the more expensive one: The hybrid battery.

The fact-checking website Snopes also contacted the dealership and discovered that the repair estimate was for a battery that came from a third-party supplier.

Currently, most hybrid batteries cost between $2,000 and $8,000 and can last up to 15 years or between 100,000 and 150,000 miles.

The other battery in hybrid vehicles is a more standard one that powers the vehicle’s electronics and typically costs far less.

An employee in the parts department of Landers Chevrolet in Joplin, Missouri, said a random refurbished hybrid battery for a 2019 Chevy Volt would cost around $2,600.

In 2019, General Motors (GM) discontinued the line of Volt vehicles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Salina police release cause of man’s death

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department has updated its information about a body found in the backyard of a house on July 8. Police say an autopsy and toxicology findings show that Adam N. Guzman, 29, died of an accidental overdose. The Salina man’s body was found in the 900 block of W. […]
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Kansas man dies in North Dakota oil rig explosion

STANLEY, N.D., (KSNW) — A Liberal, Kansas, man has died from injuries he sustained in an oil rig explosion in North Dakota on Sept. 2. Oscar Gilberto “la Borre” Gandara, 37, of Liberal, Kansas, died Sept. 15 from injuries he suffered in the drilling rig accident, according to his obituary. A GoFundMe has been set up […]
LIBERAL, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
State
Missouri State
KSN News

Jury finds Wichita man guilty of murder in 2020 motel homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was arrested in October of 2020 was found guilty of murder by a jury in the death of 33-year-old Stephanie Duran at a motel. Ricky L. Hollins, Jr., 42, was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday. The incident happened on Oct. 22, 2020. At approximately 10:10 […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man who reported carjacking sentenced to 8 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who reported a carjacking to police in 2019 was sentenced to prison for voluntary manslaughter and interference with law enforcement on Friday. Travis Shaw was handed an eight-year sentence by a judge. The sentence stems from an incident that happened in Nov. 2019. On Nov. 16, 2019, around […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Vehicles#Hybrid Electric Vehicle#Gm#Electric Cars#Linus Business#A Chevrolet Volt#Florida Chevrolet#Chevy Volt#Usa Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy